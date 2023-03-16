Caregivers with a Career Common in Current Workforce
70% of working caregivers in 2015 suffered work-related difficulties due to their dual roles, and it surely has not improved since.OLDWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You are not alone.
[National Alliance for Caregiving and AARP. (2015). Caregiving in the U.S.]
Up until now, employers have taken responsibility for helping employees balance the conflicts between care and their job by offering home-based solutions such as flexible scheduling, PTO, and leaves of absence. This approach supports employees in caring for their aging parents in the home.
Needs grow over time from picking up groceries and helping with laundry. Over their lifetimes, women spend more years caring than men—on average 6.1 years —whereas men spend on average 4.1 years. [https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK396403/]
Government research shows that after 10 hours a week, already working caregivers start to perform nursing tasks.
The costs of wellness, productivity, motivation, team effectiveness, turnover, and retention issues due to Social Determinants of Care are mounting in an unprepared care industry.
The latest article from CareWise Solutions, Are you a decision-maker who has been or is a caregiver? provides a step-by-step approach to making a difference.
The first step is a FREE 30-minute conversation with Jeannette Galvanek. In that chat, caregivers discuss their unique situation. Galvanek's decades of experience demonstrates that within 30 minutes, caregivers know. They know if they are a good fit and see what they want to do from here. No more wondering what to do next. They develop a plan.
