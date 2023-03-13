Acetaminophen Reagents Market Size Worth USD 750.39 million by 2028 says, The Insight Partners

Based on Product Antibody/Substrate Reagent Segment to Hold Largest Share of Acetaminophen Reagents Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest study on “Acetaminophen Reagents Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and End User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 750.39 million by 2028 from US$ 539.56 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.

Based on product, the acetaminophen reagents market is segmented into antibody/substrate reagent, enzyme reagent, acetaminophen antiserum, acetaminophen fluorescein tracer, and pretreatment solution. The antibody/substrate reagent segment held the largest share of the market in 2021. Further, the enzyme reagent segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during 2021–2028.

Biorbyt Ltd.; Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Siemens Healthineers AG; Abbott, Sekisui Diagnostics; Beckman Coulter, Inc.; Randox Laboratories, Ltd.; American Screening Corporation, Inc.; EKF Diagnostics; and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are among the leading companies operating in the acetaminophen reagents market.

Based on product, the acetaminophen reagents market is segmented into antibody/substrate reagent, enzyme reagent, acetaminophen antiserum, acetaminophen fluorescein tracer, and pretreatment solution. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into enzymatic assays and immunoassays. Based on end-users, the acetaminophen reagents market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, POC testing, forensic laboratories, and others.

By geography, the global acetaminophen reagents market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South and Central America, and the Middle East and Africa. The market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European acetaminophen reagents market is sub-segmented into the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe.

The market in the Asia Pacific is further segmented into Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in South and Central America is sub-segmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America. The Middle East and Africa acetaminophen reagents market is further segmented into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

