Expression Vectors Market is estimated to be US$ 687.2 million by 2032 - By PMI
Key Highlights:
• In December 2017, Oxford Expression Technologies (OET) launched the new product "pOET8" baculovirus transfer vectors with flashBAC technology, which will help increase recombinant protein production in insect cells. Increased yield is then achieved by allowing the co-expression of foreign genes with the vankyrin expression cassette comprised of Campoletis sonorensis inhnovirus P-vank-1 protein to delay the death of cells following virus infection.
Key Market Insights from the report:
Expression Vectors Market accounted for US$ 359.5 million in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 687.2 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 6.3%. The Expression Vectors Market is segmented based on Host Type, Application, End-User and Region.
• Based on Host Type, Expression Vectors Market is segmented into Bacterial Expression Vectors (E. Coli Expression Vectors, and Other Bacterial Expression Vectors), Mammalian Expression Vectors (CHO Expression Vectors, and Other Mammalian Expression Vectors), Insect Expression Vectors (Baculovirus Expression Vectors, and Other Insect Expression Vectors), Yeast Expression Vectors (K. Lactis Expression Vectors, Pichia Pastoris Expression Vectors, Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Expression Vectors, and Other Yeast Expression Vectors), and Other Expression Vectors.
• Based on Application, Expression Vectors Market is segmented into Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, and Industrial Applications.
• Based on End-Users, Expression Vectors Market is segmented into Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations (Cros) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (Cmos), Academic Research Institutes, and Other End Users.
• By Region, the Expression Vectors Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.
Competitive Landscape:
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Sigma-Aidrich Corporation
• Agilent Technologies
• Promega Corporation
• Bio-Rad Laboratories
• LineRx, Life Technologies Corporation
• Clontech Laboratories Inc.
• Merck Millipore
• Qiagen
Prominent players operating in the target market are focusing on the strategic partnerships as well as launching of the products in order to gain competitive edge in the target market.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Analyst View:
The key factor driving the growth of the Expression Vectors market is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, infectious diseases, and genetic diseases. Further, increasing research and development activities, the development of novel technologies, rising investments by various pharmaceutical giants, robust growth in healthcare infrastructure, and rising demand for biologics and protein-based drugs are expected to fuel the growth of the Expression Vectors market over the forecast period. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish positions in the market.
Report Scope:
1. Global Expression Vectors Market, By Host Type:
• Bacterial Expression Vectors
o E. Coli Expression Vectors
o Other Bacterial Expression Vectors
• Mammalian Expression Vectors
o CHO Expression Vectors
o Other Mammalian Expression Vectors
• Insect Expression Vectors
o Baculovirus Expression Vectors
o Other Insect Expression Vectors
• Yeast Expression Vectors
o K. Lactis Expression Vectors
o Pichia Pastoris Expression Vectors
o Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Expression Vectors
o Other Yeast Expression Vectors
• Other Expression Vectors
2. Global Expression Vectors Market, By Application:
o Therapeutic Applications
o Research Applications
o Industrial Applications
3. Global Expression Vectors Market, By End User:
o Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
o Contract Research Organizations (Cros) and Contract Manufacturing Organizations (Cmos)
o Academic Research Institutes
o Other End Users
o Opportunity Map Analysis
o Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
• Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
o Market Dynamics
• Drivers
• Restraints
• Market Opportunities
• Market Trends
o DR Impact Analysis
o PEST Analysis
o Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
o Opportunity Orbit
o Overview
o Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
o Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
o Regional Trends
o Market Investment Feasibility Index
o Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
