Automatic Door Sensors Market to Garner US$ 1,857.27 Million, Globally, by 2027 at 5.1% CAGR: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

Commercial buildings across the globe is driving the growth of the automatic door sensors market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new research report titled “Automatic Door Sensors Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis,” published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to reach US$ 1,857.27 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 1,257.23 Million in 2019

Market Size Value by US$ 1,857.27 Million by 2027

Growth rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2020-2027

Forecast Period 2020-2027

Base Year 2020

No. of Pages 148

No. of Tables 56

No. of Charts & Figures 73

Historical data available Yes

Segments Covered Type; Application, and Geography

Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America

Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get a Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00016957/

APAC is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region in the automatic door sensors market

Swift advancements pertaining to technologies, various initiatives by governments, and a growing number of manufacturing industries are expected to drive market growth in the region. APAC is estimated to register a substantial growth rate in the global automatic door sensors market during the forecast period owing to the factors such as growing urbanization, industrialization, and rising disposable income of citizens. Further, increasing automotive and healthcare industries in the region are expected to drive market growth in the region. Additionally, increasing housing reforms introduced by the governments of countries such as India, China, and others is also expected to drive market growth in the region.

Developing infrastructure and increasing population are the prime enablers of the automatic door sensors market growth as commercial and residential segments are the prominent users. The region comprises several developing economies—including India and several Southeast Asian countries—posing strong demand for more infrastructure projects. Further, governments of various countries are taking several measures to attract private investments in infrastructure development. Growing investments in commercial as well as residential construction are bolstering the demand for automatic doors in APAC countries. The development of cinema complexes, malls, corporate offices, universities, gyms, and supermarkets is further contributing to the growth of the market.

Several commercial spaces such as hospitals, restaurants, government and co-operate offices, and others are investing in advanced technologies to strengthen their capabilities with advanced machinery and offer enhanced services to customers. Countries such as Germany, the US, the UK, China, and others are developing advanced automatic door sensors for the global market. Also, rising procurement of automatic door sensors by the US Army is supporting the market growth. Growing industrialization in developing nations such as India, China, and Indonesia and increasing reforms by the government of countries such as China and India for residential development are driving the growth of the market.

Inquire before Buying at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00016957/

Key Findings of Study:

The global miniature pneumatics market is segmented into five major regions—North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). In North America, the continuous contribution of tech giants to technological advancements has created a stir in the competitive market across the region; the population in this region is inclined toward technological developments due to high spending power. The companies in this region are continuously enhancing their overall business processes to efficiently meet the customer demand for high-quality products and services.

The government bodies of the region are investing substantial amounts in the development of commercial infrastructures, including airports, hospitals, hotels, office buildings, and universities. Modern-day builders and contractors are emphasizing installing advanced technologies in the existing infrastructure to make it more comfortable, safe, and modern. The majority of the aforementioned facilities experience a significantly high footfall regularly; hence, the installation of auto doors is of utmost importance to the builders. This aspect is expected to boost the demand for automatic door sensors in North America.

In addition, the market is also witnessing key developments which have contributed to the market growth. Pepperl+Fuchs releases a new RAVE radar motion sensor in April 2019. The sensor is an appropriate door opener for automation tasks in the harsh industrial environment. Similarly, GEZE had also released their latest driver model in the portfolio of GEZE Powerturn range of drivers. The Powerturn F has been manufactured for special situations such as double-leaf, asymmetrical swing doors with partial automation. Such developments by gigantic players and the growing construction industry will fuel the market growth.

The adoption of automatic door sensors has increased across numerous industries owing to the advantages, such as convenience, safety, the scope of customization, efficiency, reliability, customization, and smooth machine function, offered by automatic door sensors. Automatic door sensors are installed on the sides or top of the gate that assist in opening and closing of the gates. Additionally, automatic door sensors offer other benefits such as easy availability, reduced energy consumption, and accessibility, which are anticipated to spur market growth during the forecast period.

Automatic Door Sensors Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

BEA, BBC Bircher AG, GEZE GmbH, Hotron Ltd., MS Sedco, OPTEX Inc., Pepperl+Fuchs, Nabtesco Corporation, Ningbo Eimage Studio Equipment Co., Ltd., and TORMAX USA Inc. are among the major key players operating in the Automatic Door Sensors market.

Buy Complete Report at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00016957/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductors and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Devices, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876