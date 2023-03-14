One View Adds WebScan Functionality to Simplify Auto Dealership Document Management Process
Auto dealers can now scan documents directly into the Vault document management system by using any scanner that has a TWAIN-based driver
Five years ago, it was a big step to think about just scanning some documents. In this modern age, every dealer has compliance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness on their mind.”INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One View, an auto industry-specific data solution specialist, today announced the addition of a WebScan utility that enables dealerships to scan documents directly into the Vault document management system by using any scanner that has a TWAIN-based driver.
— Travis Peterson, One View VP of Product/Services.
The WebScan utility provides scanning functionality to any member of a dealership, without having to invest in per-seat licenses or expensive scanner hardware. This utility does not replace large-volume scanning, such as in a service department, but gives greater flexibility to all departments to improve the digitization of their documents.
“Our dealers have taken incredible steps toward changing their mindset on document management. Five years ago, it was a big step to think about just scanning some documents. In this modern age, every dealer has compliance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness on their mind. Web Scanning is another phenomenal tool to increase their teams’ productivity while minimizing their expense,” stated Travis Peterson, One View VP of Product/Services.
One View Vault is an all-in-one document repository. The mobile-friendly, browser-agnostic document management platform is for dealerships of any size, and on any DMS. It empowers them to archive, access, and retain DMS documents in One View’s secure and user-friendly platform. Vault is the central repository for all One View products: scanned documents, archive data, and DMS conversion data. A complementary search application, Vault Key saves time and eliminates the opportunity for human error when typing search criteria.
According to Peterson, the new WebScan utility inclusion is a further addition to One View’s growing “ecosystem” of document management solutions that help dealers continue toward a more paperless dealership. “One View is addressing the growing complexity of dealership document management. Our team is working incredibly hard to build our ecosystem of products to create the first universal document management system for dealerships,” Peterson said.
One View is DMS-agnostic, and its verification technology works with any DMS. For more information about One View visit: www.one-view.com.
About One View
One View has been a trusted partner to thousands of automotive dealers across North America with a broad range of business solutions, including month-end data archiving, document scanning, and DMS data conversions. These solutions digitally capture dealers’ data from any source and provide immediate user access, insightful analysis, and management of their most important asset: their data. A preferred vendor, recommended by major CPA firms, manufacturers, DMS platforms, and dealer groups, One View has built a strong reputation of excellence by showcasing a solid product and a strong understanding of the automotive market. As the only auto industry-specific data solution specialist, One View has aided dealers with electronic data management for over 20 years. As the auto industry continues to move toward a more digital and paperless environment, One View is committed to preparing, consulting, and assisting dealers as they navigate into the data-driven 21st century.
Sara Callahan
Carter West Public Relations
+1 949-742-0477
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other