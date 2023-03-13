East Side Games Legal Battles Increase With New Canadian Civil Claim
Conspiracy, misrepresentation, breaching confidence and copyright, breaching fiduciary duties, and knowing receipt of confidential information, among charges.
East Side Games (EAGR) legal battles increase with new Canadian civil claim filed on February 28, 2023. East Side Games' $100 Million lawsuit, filed in October of 2022 in the US District Court of Oregon, continues to move steadily through the US court's processes. However, the company has now been served with another separate complaint in a civil case filed against them in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, Canada.
As written in the claim filed, "The Plaintiff, Truly Social Games, LLC ("TSG") entered into an agreement with Eastside Games Inc. ("ESG"). ESG is a publisher of digital games and needed TSG's assistance to develop one of its games and provide ongoing programming for the game." Further on, in the court documents it is clear that many of the allegations center on the game Archer: Danger Phone and ESG's software known as "IdleKit."
The court documents allege that "ESG represented that it would provide certain proprietary software to TSG to use in the development of and programming for the game, which would reduce the amount of effort, time and expense required by TSG." and that "ESG's representations regarding the proprietary software were false, thereby, requiring TSG to expend significantly more time and expenses to get the game to launch. Despite the breach of ESG's representations and the terms of the agreement, TSG successfully developed and released the game."
Unlike the $100 Million lawsuit filed in the US, the Canadian claims list not only East Side Games Group LTD and East Side Games INC as defendants but also several individuals. The allegations against the following individuals include conspiracy, misrepresentation, breaching confidence and copyright, breaching fiduciary duties, and knowing receipt of confidential information, among other charges.
Jason Bailey is a director and the Executive Chair and Chief Executive Officer of ESGG and a director of ESG. Joshua Nilson is an officer of ESG, General Manager, Studio Head, and a co-founder of ESG. Accusations against the defendants include "Compelling or coercing TSG to terminate its employees (engaged through TSGV) so that ESG or ESGG could engage them and access TSG Intellectual Property and Confidential Information."
Within the filed documents, another allegation states," Mr. Bailey and Mr. Nilson represented that they would ensure that Disney would promote the game and provide "organic" installs." And that "Mr. Bailey and Mr. Nilson made Representations with knowledge that they were false or with disregard as to the truth of the Representations."
According to the representations in the claim, "Mr. Bailey, ESG, and ESGG knew, or ought to have known, that Former Employee Defendants were parties to agreements with TSGV that contained confidentiality and non-solicitation provisions that survived the termination of their employment or term of service" TSG alleges that Mr. Bailey, ESG and ESGG's conduct in soliciting and recruiting the Former Employee Defendants was not only a breach of the Archer Publishing Agreement but was intended in particular, to provide ESG access to the TSG Intellectual Property and Confidential Information.
East Side Games $100 Million Lawsuit Continues In Oregon
According to procedures listed in the legal documents, East Side Games and the other defendants have only several weeks before the filing begins to move through the Canadian court system. Meanwhile, East Side Games' $100 Million lawsuit, filed in October last year in the Federal District Court of Oregon by Truly Social Games, continues to move through that court's processes. ESG has now been sued in the US and Canada on separate legal claims.
The Supreme Court of British Columbia, the Vancouver Registry file number for this claim is S 231406.
