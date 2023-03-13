Medical Collagen Market to Reach US$ 957.4 million by 2028 at 6.2% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Global Medical Collagen Market delivers a comprehensive study including its dynamics, structure, characteristics, Key players, growth and demand drivers, etc.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study on “Medical Collagen Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Source, Product, and Application,” the market is expected to reach US$ US$ 957.4 million by 2028 from US$ 593.7 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights key driving factors and prominent market players along with their developments in the market.

A medical product with collagen as a part are being studied to treat several conditions. Owing to its clinical and consumer acceptance, it is widely used as medical material. Collagen based medical products such as bioprosthetic heart valves, arterial replacements, sutures used in surgical procedures, and wound dressings have been widely used. Thus, several research studies are being conducted to develop new collagen-based medical products. For instance, in 2020, MPM Medical initiated its CoMatryx Surgical Bovine Collagen Study. CoMatryx surgical collagen powder is a soft tissue repair product, which is made of 100% Type-I Bovine collagen.

Further, research is also being conducted to discover new sources of collagen for medical biomaterials. For instance, the study ‘Tilapia (Oreochromis aureus) Collagen for Medical Biomaterials’ was published in 2018. In this study, the researchers studied the potential of tilapia skin as an alternative source of collagen for its application in medical biomaterial. Thus, increasing research activities for collagen-based medical products is likely to favor the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Geographically, the medical collagen market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America. North America held the largest market share in 2019. In North America, the US is the largest market for medical collagen. The market growth in the region is attributed to the presence of key market players and their product developments. In addition, the escalating demand for medical collagen used in reconstructive surgery, tissue engineering, bone grafts, and treating wounds and burn injuries is propelling the growth of the market in North America.

DSM; Integra Lifesciences Corporation; Collagen Matrix, Inc.; Encoll; Collagen Solutions Plc; Innocoll; Symatese; Gelita Ag; Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd; and Croda Interntional PLC. are among the leading companies operating in the medical collagen market.

The report analyzes Medical Collagen market as follows:

By Source

• Bovine

• Porcine

• Others

By Product

• Gelatine

• Hydrolysed Collagen

• Native Collagen

• Others

By Application

• Wound Care

• Bone Grafts

• Tissue Scaffolds

• Cartilage Repair

• Haemostats

• Diagnostics

• Vascular Grafts

• Other

