A Taste of Success: Key Drivers of the Global Flavored Syrup Market

Flavored Syrups Market Future Growth Prospects - Rising Demand for Flavored Syrups in Food and Beverages

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Global Flavored Syrup Market to 2027" report presents a comprehensive analysis of the market's growth prospects based on the flavor, flavor type, application, and geography. The market was valued at US$ 42,306.1 Mn in 2018, and it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2019-2027 to reach US$ 64,960.7 Mn by 2027. The report provides insights into the key factors driving this growth and spotlights the major players in the market along with their recent developments.

Flavored syrups are a combination of simple syrups mixed with sugar and water that are flavored with artificial or natural ingredients. The market offers a wide range of flavors, including fruit, chocolate, vanilla, herbs and seasonings, and others. Among them, fruit-flavored syrups dominated the market in 2018, holding the highest market share. Fruit syrups are available in various categories, such as grape, apple, pear, and pineapple, and have witnessed a surge in demand globally.

Heat-extracted fruit-flavored syrups serve as not only a flavoring agent but also a sweetener for various food and beverage products, including desserts, pancakes, cereals, and drinks. In addition to enhancing the taste, color, and aroma of food and beverages, fruit-flavored syrups have a wide application base in various health and skincare products. The growing urbanization, rising income levels, and increasing focus on healthy eating habits have boosted the demand for fruit-flavored food and beverages, thus driving the growth of the fruit-flavored syrup market.

Syrups are defined as the dense blend of water and sugar, which adds sweetness and taste to foods such as fruit, chocolate, coffee, and vanilla flavored, among others. The demand for flavored syrups is increasing due to growing consumer preference towards processed or convenience foods. Convenience foods are those foods that require minimal or no processing and are used to minimize the time and energy needed for preparing food. Flavored syrups are toppings and ingredients added to convenience food items such as bakery and confectionery products, dairy products, ready-to-eat foods, frozen desserts, and on-the-go beverages so as to improve its taste and flavor. With the growth of the food and beverage industry and the rise in income levels, consumers are inclining more toward convenience foods. These factors are boosting the flavored syrup market.

The flavored syrup market is segmented on the basis of flavor fruit, chocolate, vanilla, herbs and seasonings, and others. The global flavored syrup market based on flavor was led by the fruit segment and held the largest market share. Fruit syrups, also known as a fruit juice concentrates, are available for almost all fruits on the market and has had rising demand for the fruit-flavored syrups in the global region. The fruit flavored syrups are heat extracted juices and used not only as flavoring agents but also as sweeteners in simple syrup preparations.

North America holds the largest share in the global flavored syrup market. The largest market share of the North American region is primarily attributed to changes in lifestyle patterns of consumers and preference toward convenience food products. Additionally, the busy lifestyle and changing food habits of the consumers in developed countries such as the US and Canada has led to a surge in demand for convenience food. Flavored syrups are widely used in preparation of bakery and confectionery items, beverages and dairy products. Therefore, the rising demand for convenience food is projected to boost the demand for flavored syrup in North America. Further, manufactures such as Amoretti, Archer Daniels Midland Company, ASR Group, and Monin, Inc. have established strong presence in the region along with increased focus over research and development activities is further expected to expand the growth of the market in the region in order to capture better market share.

The market for global flavored syrup is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global flavored syrup market are Sensient Technologies Corporation, Kraft Heinz Company, Cedarvale Maple Syrup Co, Archer Daniels Midland Company, ASR Group, Kerry Group, Monin, Inc., Small Hand Foods, Sunny Sky Products, LLC, and The Hershey Company among others.

