Morocco's Upper House Speaker Meets with Bahraini Shura Council President

MOROCCO, March 13 - The House of Councillors Speaker, Enaam Mayara, met on Sunday in Manama, with the President of Bahraini Shura Council, Ali Bin Saleh Al-Saleh, on the sidelines of the 146th General Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), held from March 11-15.

This meeting was an opportunity to highlight the depth of strong relations between Morocco and Bahrain, under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and His brother, His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

On this occasion, Mayara highlighted the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in deepening the existing ties of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, exploring new horizons of cooperation and achieving an advanced partnership, calling to accelerate the pace of exchange of experiences and best parliamentary practices between the two parties in all areas of parliamentary work.

The Speaker of the House of Councillors also called, during this interview, to intensify Arab efforts in the face of multidimensional global challenges and to foresee future horizons and a common destiny.

As President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean (PAM), he stressed, in the same context of the multilateral system, the importance of strengthening the bridges of cooperation between the parliaments of the countries of this Mediterranean organization and their counterparts in the Arab States of the Gulf, calling the Shura Council of the Kingdom of Bahrain to join the PAM, which will strengthen the Gulf-Mediterranean partnership to serve the common interests of the peoples of both regions.

On the other hand, Mayara expressed his thanks and gratitude to the Kingdom of Bahrain, King, government, parliament and people, for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the Moroccan delegation participating in the 146th IPU General Assembly, noting the quality of the organization of this session.

For his part, the President of the Shura Council of Bahrain praised the depth of the close fraternal relations between the Kingdoms of Morocco and Bahrain, and the strong historical ties that unite them, emphasizing the development and progress that parliamentary relations between the two brotherly kingdoms are experiencing.

He expressed his pride in the role played by the legislative institutions of the two countries in strengthening the level of political relations and humanitarian ties between the two brotherly peoples, stressing the need to improve this cooperation through greater parliamentary coordination and to advance the multidimensional partnership.

MAP: 13 March 2023