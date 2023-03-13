Nitrogenous Fertilizers: The Answer to Growing Food Demand in Developing Regions

The Insight Partner Logo

Maximizing Crop Yield with Nitrogenous Fertilizers: Latest Research and Market Insights 2028

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our latest market study on the "Global Nitrogenous Fertilizer Market to 2027" reveals that this market was valued at US$ 72,537.57 million in 2018 and is expected to grow to US$ 1,00,304.4 million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 3.7% from 2019 to 2027. The report identifies key drivers of market growth and highlights prominent players and their developments.

Nitrogen fertilizer is a commonly produced fertilizer category that comes in three forms: ammonia, nitrate, and urea. Plants absorb these fertilizers and convert them into various other forms through chemical reactions, which improves their texture, color, and agricultural productivity. Developing regions are investing heavily in strengthening their agricultural facilities to improve food security and support their growing populations, which has led to an increase in the adoption of mineral-based fertilizers, particularly nitrogenous fertilizers.

Agricultural facilities in Africa are still in the developing phase, resulting in crops being deprived of certain essential nutrients, including nitrogen. Limited access to nitrogen fertilizers is another major issue in the region, primarily due to their high costs. Farmers in East Africa often use biomass as an affordable alternative to supplement the demand for essential nitrogen in plants. However, the increasing government investments in the agriculture sector, coupled with the increasing penetration of manufacturers in the region, is expected to boost the utilization of nitrogenous fertilizers in the coming years. Developing economies in the Asia Pacific region are also witnessing a rise in demand for nitrogenous fertilizers due to rapid urbanization and the growing need for food security. Additionally, the production of sugarcane and corn in South America is expected to increase, which will drive the demand for nitrogenous fertilizers in this region during the forecast period.

Get a Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005858/

Based on application, is segmented into urea, ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulfate, ammonia, calcium ammonium nitrate, and others. The urea segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2018, whereas the market for ammonium sulfate is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. One of the first solid nitrogen sources manufactured on a large scale capacity is ammonium nitrate. Ammonium nitrate fertilizer is very volatile nature, which makes it beneficial in specific industries. Ammonium nitrate is nearly colorless crystal salt and odorless. Application of ammonium nitrate in gardens and large scale agricultural fields improves plant growth and provides a supply of nitrogen from which plants can draw. Ammonium nitrate fertilizer is a simple compound to produce. It is produced when ammonia gas reacts with nitric acid. The chemical reaction forms a concentrated formula of ammonium nitrate, which produces prodigious amounts of heat. As a fertilizer, the compound is smeared as granules, and fused with ammonium sulfate to lessen the volatile nature of the compound.

The COVID-19 outbreak has been affecting economies and industries in various countries such as the US, China, Russia, India, Italy, Iran, and Spain. Chemicals and materials is one the world’s major industries suffering serious disruptions such as supply chain breaks, technology events cancellations, and office shutdowns as a result of this outbreak. China is the global manufacturing hub and is the largest raw material supplier for various industries; it is also one of the worst-affected countries by the COVID-19 pandemic. The lockdown of various plants and factories in China is affecting the global supply chains and adversely impacting the manufacturing and sales of various chemical and materials. These factors are anticipated to hinder the growth of the chemical and materials industry, thus restraining the growth of various markets related to this industry in the coming months.

Based on crop type, is segmented into cereals and grains, oilseeds and pulses, fruits and vegetables, and others. The cereals and grains segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018, whereas the oilseeds and pulses segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. All oilseed and pulses crops require nitrogen in moderately large amounts. Nitrogen is the most limiting nutrient in oilseed and pulses production all over the globe. Crops normally take up most of their nitrogen from the soil in the form of nitrate nitrogen. When soil nitrogen levels are adequate, nitrogen promotes dynamic growth and a larger leaf area with a dark green color. Soil analysis is very useful in estimating the nitrogen fertilizer requirement. The rising demand for oils and pulses all over the globe has been one of the major contributing factors for the expansion of the nitrogenous fertilizers. The increasing inclination of people towards a healthy lifestyle has promoted to the increasing consumption of oilseeds and pulses, owing to its health benefits. Thus all these factors have fueled the demand for the nitrogenous fertilizers market and also contributed to the expansion of the market all over the globe.

Bunge Limited, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., EuroChem Group, Koch Fertilizer, LLC, Nutrien Ltd, OCI Nitrogen, SABIC Group, Sinofert, Togliattiazot (TOAZ), and Yara International ASA are among the well-established players present in the global nitrogenous fertilizer market.

Buy Complete Report at - https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005858/

About The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners is a one-stop industry research provider of actionable solutions. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are specialists in industries such as technology, media, food & beverages, chemicals & materials, and telecommunication.

Our research model is very simple. We believe in client servicing and delivering the best quality to our customers. Through our research content, we are making sure that our customers get value for their money along with better quality data and analysis.

Our research content is majorly focused on market trends in terms of market sizing, competitive landscaping, company analysis, regional or country analysis, etc. We provide a detailed break-up of segmentation in terms of geography, technology, products, services, etc. This helps our clients gain a deeper analytical understanding of various research topics.