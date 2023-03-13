Emerald Maldives Nominated for 30th Annual World Travel Awards in Seven Different Categories

Emerald Maldives Resort & Spa has been nominated for the 30th annual World Travel Awards in seven categories. The World Travel Awards is a globally recognised event, honouring the best in the travel and tourism industry, and Emerald Maldives has been nominated in some of the most competitive categories.

Emerald Maldives has been nominated for:

Indian Ocean’s Leading Green Resort

Indian Ocean’s Leading Luxury Island Resort

Maldives’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort

Maldives’ Leading Family Resort

Maldives’ Leading Green Resort

Maldives’ Leading Luxury Island Resort

Maldives’ Leading Luxury Villa Resort

These nominations are a testament to the resort’s commitment to providing unparalleled luxury experiences while remaining mindful of the environment.

The resort offers a range of luxury villas, each featuring a private pool and panoramic views of the Indian Ocean. Guests can choose from beach villas, overwater villas, and family villas. The resort also offers a range of activities, including snorkeling, diving, water sports, and spa treatments.

Emerald Maldives is a pioneer in sustainable tourism in the Maldives, and their nomination in the Green Resort category is well-deserved. The resort has implemented various eco-friendly initiatives, such as using solar power, reducing waste, and preserving the coral reefs. Emerald Maldives has also been actively involved in community projects, such as supporting local schools and promoting sustainable fishing practices.

The winners of the World Travel Awards will be announced at the awards ceremony in Dubai, UAE on 17 October 2023. If Emerald Maldives wins any of the categories, it will be a significant achievement and a new motivation for their commitment to sustainable luxury travel experiences.