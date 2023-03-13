Seaside Finolhu Celebrates International Women’s Day with a Friendly Futsal Match Against B. Goidhoo School PTA Ladies Team

In honour of International Women’s Day 2023, the female Islanders of Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives competed in a Friendly Futsal Match against the B. Goidhoo School PTA team at their Island Playground.

The battle was intensely competitive and both teams exuded exhilarating energy. As the game went on, exciting shots were made against each other, keeping both teams and the spectators on their toes. After several close calls, the game ultimately concluded in a 4-4 draw.

The Islanders of Finolhu expressed their gratitude towards the B. Goidhoo School PTA team for accepting their invitation and visiting them on the Island Playground. The game was not only a celebration of International Women’s Day but also a demonstration of the resort’s commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

Owned and managed by Seaside Collection, Finolhu Baa Atoll Maldives, is a luxury island resort renowned for its two-kilometre white powdery beaches that stretch out across four islands