Ventiques Extends the Additional Discounted Offer Til April 15, 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventiques, a vent manufacturer & supplier from Waite Park, MN is extending their Mix N Match promotion till April 15 . Recently, Ventiques launched the offer for its customers that are purchasing any 4 or more vents to get an additional 10% discount. The offer was limited till 21 March 2023 but now the time limit has been extended till April 15th 2023.
Customers can still enjoy the offer after 21 March if they want to buy a wide range of floor vents made up of metal or wood. The company seen a need for customers that are purchasing a variety of vents for there house & thought “lets extend it to help out”. Making it simpler to purchase a variety of products, which also saves on shipping cost.
What are the major categories of Ventiques Vents?
Ventiques sell a wide range of vents on the website and in-store, and we will discuss some of them below.
Wood floor vents:
Ventiques wood floor vents are popular for the fine wood, aesthetics, intricate design, fine finish, compatibility with wood flooring, adjustability for any size and kind of project like residential and commercial, and functionality. All the wood floor vents offered by Ventiques are high functional and feature-packed providing the right ventilation to allow as much air as possible to flow thru the fins on the vent opening. These are available in a Flush Mount & a Drop In series.
Pros and Cons of Wood floor vents:
Pros:
1. Compatible with Wood Flooring:
These are compatible with all species of wood flooring. No matter the thickness of your wood floor. You can do a Flush Mount or a Drop in series. For flooring such as LVT, LVP, Laminate & any “Wood Look” still look great with a wood vent that would require them to be a Drop In series vent.
2. Aesthetically beautiful:
Wood floor vents are aesthetically beautiful due to the fine finish on the wood because they are made with the species of wood you desire to match the décor of your home just the way you want it.
3. Fine finish:
The fine finish on the wood to make the floor vents make them extra attractive because once you finish the vents to match your floor, they will blend in to your wood floor & look seamless. Moreover, wood floor vents take the moment of attention away while complementing the home decor.
4. Intricate design:
The intricate design on wood floor vents can be confusing to some. Ventiques offers a variety of designs such as High Output Louvered to Eggcrate designs for floor vents. Wall vents can be Sidewall or base vent in Louvered or Horizontal. Just to name a few of the options available.
5. Budget Friendly:
The wood vents are budget-saving but if you are buying vents of custom made size or style then the price can change a bit. All Ventiques wood vents are Made in USA.
6. Functionality:
The wood floor vents are functional due to design on them. The functionality is helpful in making your room comfortable. Dampers are available for all stock size wood vents. Custom sized vents do not have a damper option that’s a part of the vent.
7. Easy to install:
Installing wood floor vents is easy as a craftsman or a DIY person can easily install them with no extra efforts just by watching a video or getting instructions from the staff at Ventiques.
8. Sizes:
There is a huge variety of sizes available in stock. Ventiques also will make custom size wood vents to fit your exact measurements. They will also make the vent from your exact wood. Just ship them the required amount of wood. So, lots of options!!!
Cons:
1. Not fit best with tiling:
Wood floor vents are not the best fit for Ceramic tile. These look best with the wood flooring.
2. Need Custom Matching:
Staining & finishing of wood vents can be a difficult task for some. As you must get stain to match your flooring. Then you apply a Clear Lacquer Finish to protect your stained vent.
3. Not fit for high-traffic areas:
People seeking vents for high-traffic areas might not find wood floor vents are as suitable as other options in the marketplace Because of the maintenance these vents will require.
4. Not suitable for wet spaces:
The wood is not suitable to get wet on a consistent basis. Vents by patio doors & Entry doors seem to need a metal vent instead to handle the water but more importantly the everyday foot traffic.
Metal Vents:
Below are the two options available for a flush mount metal vent.
Original Series:
Ventiques Original metal floor vent are famous for the ability to outperform in any residential home even in the high-traffic areas. Also industrial, and commercial projects. These come in a variety of styles, finishes & sizes. These all sit flush with the top of your flooring.
Pros:
1. Durable:
The metal floor vents are durable as metal is durable in nature. They will support over 850lbs without breaking or bending. They come in a powder coated baked on finish or anodized finish.
2. Feature-Packed:
Metal floor vents are feature-packed hence also functional to allow as much air as possible to flow thru the fins of the vent. They will not cause your air circulation system to be overworked because of bad air flow back pressure. Dampers are available on select styles.
3. Suitable for all locations:
Metal floor vents are suited for all areas whether it is your bedroom, foyer to your kitchen floor in your home. Made for residential, commercial, and industrial. The premium quality and long-lasting nature make them the best choice for all places.
4. Original and stylish:
The variety of colors & styles available can add to any décor. The different styles also interchange with a like color of a different style. So, you can change the style if you ever have a change in taste.
5. Valuable pricing:
These vents may seem expensive at first glance but once comparing all the benefits of them you will find out that they are very competitively priced.
6. Extra stylish with tile:
Metal vents look extra stylish with a tile floor. So, people who are seeking vents for tiling a floor should go with the Original series vents as these are stylish and originally made for tiling.
7. Handicap Accessible:
These vents are super tough. They can handle all the routine traffic from a walker to a wheelchair. They sit flush with the top of your flooring so there is no restrictions to gliding over the top of them smoothly.
8. Easy and irregular cleaning:
Cleaning the metal floor vents is easy and can be irregular as these vents can be cleaned periodically. Just simply wash with a mild household detergent.
Cons:
1. Not customizable:
Metal vents are not customizable for smaller quantities. So the size, style & color is limited to the available stock. If a large quantity is desired such as over 1,000 vents, then special ordering is available.
2. Thickness:
The Original series are all ½” thickness. Meaning the flooring thickness will have to be ½” thick or have to be built up or lowered to accommodate.
3. Installation Method:
These vents need to be installed with a new flooring installation as the flange will need to “lay” under your flooring. These also will work with any floating floor installation method. So, planning ahead is recommended for best results.
Kanyon series:
Kanyon series vents have all the same benefits of the Original series. These vents are completely adjustable for all flooring types.
Pros:
1. Adjustability:
These are fully adjustable for the thickness of the flooring installed. Simply add spacers to get to your desired floor thickness. The minimum thickness is 1/8” to a maximum of 1”. Every Kanyon box comes with 3 spacers, grille & grille frame. Additional spacers & accessories are available online.
2. Flooring Types:
The Kanyon series can accommodate all types of flooring, such as laminate, LVT, LVP, engineered wood, solid wood, and tile to name a few.
3. Remodel installation method:
They can be installed in a remodel application, by carefully cutting your existing flooring to allow the grill frame to sit down into the opening on the subfloor. You simply add spacers below the grille frame if needed to get your finished vent flush with the top of your existing flooring.
About Ventiques:
Ventiques is a renowned seller of a complete range of vents in the online and in local flooring retailers. It offers a wide range of floor vents made up of premium wood or metal picked after testing for the best quality of raw products. All the products are feature-packed and highly functional as made in accordance with the industry standards fulfilling the requirements of residential, commercial, and industrial projects. The vents are available for all sizes of projects and for high traffic areas. This vent seller sells three major types of vents including wood vents, metal vents that consist of The Original and Kanyon series. The wood vents are 100% made in USA. The Original and the Kanyon series are vents produced with the use of metal. With the Kanyon being fully adjustable for floor thickness. All the vents are available in-stores and on the website of Ventiques.com. Customers are encouraged to buy from their local retailer & if they don’t have them ask for them by the name VENTIQUE. The Company also provides discounts to the people of the trade such as Architects, Designers, Installers, Retailers, Wholesalers, Builders, Remodelers, and Distributors to name a few. To get the notifications of promotions & updates on new products being launched. Please fill the basic details on the Account Set Up Page. The page takes two minutes to fill out basic details including name, contact number, etc. The staff will then email you once they complete your account sign up.
