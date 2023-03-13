3T Pro Offers Free Network Assessments to Businesses in Dallas

One of Texas’ best in computer support and IT services offers free network assessments to businesses in the state.

RICHARDSON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with 3T Pro announced today that it is now providing free network assessments to businesses in Dallas.

3T Pro Vice President of Sales Tommy Gay said that the company’s free network assessment provides insights into the security and overall health of your organization.

3T Pro provides 24/7 Computer Support and IT Services to a wide variety of small- and medium-sized businesses across Dallas, Ft. Worth, and beyond. The company offers hourly and managed IT Services, Cloud, Project Management, Business Continuity, and more.

“Using specialized tools, we identify your risk factors and outline a clear strategy forward,” Tommy said. The network assessment includes checking:

• Network server and endpoint configurations

• Desktop and mobile device settings

• Email risk factors

• Access controls

• Aging software

• Spear-phishing and ransomware

• Viruses/malware

• Spam

• Firewalls

• Anti-malware

• Email and web filters

3T Pro also offers free on-site evaluations of IT systems of businesses in Dallas and other cities in Texas. This allows businesses in Dallas to ensure that their business is protected and operating as efficiently as possible.

“Our mission is to keep your technology humming so you can keep your business growing,” Tommy said. “After talking with you about your business objectives and expectations, we will review your current systems and approaches. From this meeting, we will produce an initial evaluation and discuss with you your options and alternatives.”

Businesses that are interested in scheduling a free on-site evaluation can call (972) 509-0585 or fill out a short form on the company’s website.

For more information, please visit 3tpro.com/about-3t-pro and https://3tpro.com/blog/.

About 3T Pro

Contact Details:

100 N Central Expy #1000

Richardson, TX 75080

United States