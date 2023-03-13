Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Recent Development, Future Growth, Revenue, key players and Forecast to 2028

Europe 3D printing medical devices market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Europe 3D printing medical devices market is expected to reach US$ 1,986.9 million by 2028 from US$ 642.6 million in 2021. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021–2028.

The report titled “Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices Market” has recently been added by Business Market Insights to get a stronger and more effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of the different attributes of the industry, such as trends, policies, and customers operating in different geographies. Research analysts use quantitative as well as qualitative analytical techniques to provide users, business owners, and industry professionals with accurate and actionable data.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

• EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

• Renishaw PLC

• Stratasys Ltd.

• 3D Systems, Inc.

• EnvisionTech, Inc.

• Concept Laser Gmbh (General Electric)

• Proadways Group

• SLM Solution Group AG

• CELLINK

• 3T RPD Ltd.

Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

• Laser Beam Melting

• Direct Metal Laser Sintering

• Selective Laser Sintering

• Selective Laser Melting

• LaserCusing

• Photopolymerization

• Stereolithography

• Others

• Droplet Deposition/Extrusion Based Technologies

• Fused Deposition Modelling

• Multiphase Solidification

• Low Temperature Deposition Manufacturing

• Electron Beam melting

By Application:

• Custom Prosthetics and Implants

• Craniomaxillofacial Implants

• Custom Dental Prosthetics and Implants

• Custom Orthopaedic Implants

• Surgical Guides

• Dental Guides

• Orthopaedic Guides

• Craniomaxillofacial Guides

• Spinal Guides

• Tissue Engineering Products

• Bone and Cartilage Scaffolds

• Ligaments and Tendons Scaffolds

• Surgical Instruments

• Surgical Fasteners

• Scalpels

• Retractors

• Hearing Aids

• Wearable Medical Devices

• Standard Prosthetic and Implants

• Others

By End-User:

• Hospitals and Surgical Centres

• Dental and Orthopaedic Centres

• Medical Device Companies

• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

• Academic and Research Institutes

• Others

By Country:

• Europe

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Rest of Europe

3D printers are used to manufacture a variety of medical devices, including those with complex geometry or features that match a patient’s unique anatomy. A few devices are printed from a standard design, and then multiple identical copies of the same device are made. Other devices, called patient-matched or patient-specific devices, are created from the patient-specific imaging data. The choice of technology used for 3D printing depends on many factors, including the intended use of printed products and the simplicity of the printer, among others. Powder bed fusion is the most common technology used for the 3D printing of medical devices. This technique is compatible with various materials used in medical devices, such as titanium and nylon. With 3D printing, creating patient-specific, tactile reference models from CT and MRI scans is both affordable and simple. These models provide an additional perspective that helps physicians better prepare for surgeries, resulting in drastically reduced time and cost of an actual procedure performed within an operating room. This may benefit patients through greater satisfaction, lowered anxiety, and shortened recovery time.

The report includes an executive summary, global economic outlook, and overview sections which provide a consistent analysis of the Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices market. Additionally, the report in the Market Overview section outlines PLC analysis and PESTLE analysis to provide a thorough analysis of the market. The overview section details Porter's five forces analysis which helps to reveal a possible scenario of the market by disclosing a competitive scenario with respect to the Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices Market.

The leading players of the Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and useful guide to shaping your business growth.

This research report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the topic. This research report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary. It helps ensure business stability and rapid development to achieve notable remarks in the global Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices market.

Finally, Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides locales, economic conditions, item values, benefits, limits, creations, supplies, requests, market development rates, and numbers, etc. Europe 3D Printing Medical Devices Industry Report Announces Additional New Task SWOT Examination, Speculation Achievement Investigation and Venture Return Investigation.

