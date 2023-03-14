Australia and New Zealand Fetal Bovine Serum Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.2% to Reach $35 Million by 2030

Australia and New Zealand Fetal Bovine Serum Market 2030

Australia and New Zealand fetal bovine serum market is projected to reach $35 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fetal bovine serum (FBS) market in Australia and New Zealand is a subset of the global FBS market and refers to the market for the use of FBS in research and biotechnology applications in these two countries. FBS is a common growth supplement used in cell culture research and is derived from the blood of fetal bovine fetuses.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

The major players operating in the FBS market in Australia and New Zealand include TCS Biosciences Ltd., Biowest, GE Healthcare, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Merck KGaA, among others.

The market for FBS in Australia and New Zealand is primarily driven by the growing demand for FBS in research and development activities, particularly in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The region is also witnessing an increase in the number of research and academic institutions, which is expected to boost demand for FBS in the coming years.

The market for FBS in Australia and New Zealand can be segmented based on application, end-user, and country.

Application: The market can be segmented by application into cell culture, vaccine production, and others.

End-User: The market can be segmented by end-user into research and academic institutions, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

Country: The market can be segmented by country, with Australia and New Zealand analyzed separately.

The Australia and New Zealand fetal bovine serum (FBS) market can be segmented based on several factors:

Application: The market can be segmented by application into cell culture, vaccine production, diagnostics, and others. Cell culture application is expected to be the largest segment due to its extensive use in research and development activities.

End-User: The market can be segmented by end-user into research and academic institutions, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical companies, and others. Research and academic institutions are expected to be the largest segment due to the growing number of research activities in the region.

Country: The market can be segmented by country, with Australia and New Zealand analyzed separately. Australia is expected to be the largest market in the region due to the presence of major players and a well-established research infrastructure.

Type: The market can also be segmented by type of FBS, such as charcoal-stripped FBS, heat-inactivated FBS, and others. Heat-inactivated FBS is expected to be the largest segment due to its high demand in cell culture applications.

Grade: The market can also be segmented by grade, such as premium, gold, and others. Premium grade FBS is expected to be the largest segment due to its superior quality and purity.

Origin: The market can also be segmented by the origin of FBS, such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and others. North America and Europe are expected to be the largest segments due to their well-established biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Sales Channel: The market can also be segmented by sales channel, such as distributors, direct sales, and others. The distributor segment is expected to be the largest segment due to the wide availability of FBS through distributors.

