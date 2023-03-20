Focus AV Celebrates 100 installations for Audio Visual Perth in Western Australia
PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, March 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Focus AV, the leading audio-visual solutions provider in Western Australia, is proud to announce that they have successfully completed 100 installations for Audio Visual Perth in Western Australia. The company has been providing customised AV solutions to clients for over a decade, and this milestone is a testament to their dedication and commitment to delivering high-quality services to their clients.
Colin Tross, the Managing Director of Focus AV, stated, "Focus AV is delighted to have completed 100 installations for Audio Visual Perth in Western Australia. This milestone is a significant achievement for the team, and the team is proud to have earned the trust and confidence of clients. The team of audio-visual experts has worked tirelessly to provide customised solutions that are easy to use and reliable. Focus AV is committed to delivering exceptional services to the clients, and this milestone is a testament to the unwavering commitment to excellence."
Focus AV - Audio Visual Perth provides customised AV solutions to a diverse range of clients, including corporate, education, construction, mining, and entertainment. They are dedicated to building long-term relationships with their clients and their team. The company's vision is to end workplace frustration and provide a seamless audio-visual experience for all. They challenge themselves to never accept the status quo, as AV technology is constantly evolving, and conventional ideas need to evolve too.
"Focus AV is excited about the future of audio-visual technology and the opportunities it presents," Tross continued. "As the team moves forward, team members will continue to adapt to the changing needs of our clients and provide customised solutions that meet their unique requirements. Focus AV is always evolving with technology, testing and using systems in our own office before recommending them to clients. Team members are committed to staying ahead of the curve and providing exceptional services to the clients."
Focus AV is an audio-visual company located in Western Australia with a team of over 20 full-time staff members. They design and install AV systems that become a seamless part of how businesses operate, not a talking point. The company's focus is on the end-user experience, and they provide unwavering customer support, are organised, reliable, and always on time.
Clients can rely on Focus AV to provide support from the first enquiry to the final sign-off, and beyond. They integrate themselves into their clients' team and share their expertise, ensuring that the value they deliver lasts long after they have left. Focus AV is a solutions-focused company that is always finding a way forward. They are proactive and big on planning, but flexible enough to manage the unexpected.
For more information about Focus AV and its services, please contact 1300 757 818 or via email at enquiries@focusav.com.au.
Colin Tross
