Hip Orthosis Market Will Raise $0.55 Billion by 2030, CAGR 4.70% from 2021 to 2030 (Updated PDF)

Hip Orthosis Market 2030

Hip orthosis market size was valued at $0.35 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $0.55 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 4.70% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hip orthosis market refers to the market for medical devices that are designed to provide support and stability to the hip joint. Hip orthoses are used for a variety of conditions, including hip dysplasia, osteoarthritis, hip fractures, and post-surgical recovery. The hip orthosis market is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of hip disorders and injuries, the increasing geriatric population, and the growing demand for non-invasive and non-surgical treatment options. In addition, advancements in technology and materials have led to the development of more advanced and comfortable hip orthoses, further fueling market growth.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Key players in the hip orthosis market include Össur, DJO Global, Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Breg, Inc., and DeRoyal Industries, Inc., among others. These companies focus on developing innovative and technologically advanced products to stay competitive in the market.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3416

The market for hip orthoses is segmented by product type, application, end-user, and geography. Product types include rigid orthoses, soft orthoses, and hybrid orthoses, among others. Applications include treatment of hip dysplasia, osteoarthritis, and hip fractures, among others. End-users include hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare settings.

Geographically, the market for hip orthoses is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe are expected to dominate the market, due to the high prevalence of hip disorders in these regions, as well as the availability of advanced healthcare infrastructure and technology.

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/27ec235903059afccbdc01ccd8f59e14

The hip orthosis market can be segmented based on several factors:

Product Type: The market can be segmented into rigid orthoses, soft orthoses, hybrid orthoses, and others.

Application: The market can be segmented by the condition or injury being treated, such as hip dysplasia, osteoarthritis, hip fractures, and post-surgical recovery.

End-User: The market can be segmented by the type of end-user, such as hospitals, clinics, and home healthcare settings.

Geography: The market can be segmented by geography, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Material Type: The market can also be segmented by the type of material used to make the orthosis, such as metal, plastic, fabric, or composite materials.

Age Group: The market can be segmented by age group, such as pediatric and adult, since hip orthoses may differ depending on the age group.

Distribution Channel: The market can also be segmented by the distribution channel, such as direct sales or online retail.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3416

𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐘𝐨𝐮 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐁𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?

• Which are the roadblock factors of this market?

• What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?

• What are the trends of this market?

• Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?

• How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?

• Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?

• How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?

• Which region has more opportunities?

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Postpartum Hemorrhage (PPH) Devices Market -- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/post-partum-hemorrhage-devices-market

Proteomics Market -- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/proteomics-market

Pediatric Ultrasound Market -- https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/ultrasound-market



𝐀𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐔𝐄- 𝐀 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐋𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 (𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐨𝐧-𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝, 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐥) 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐲𝐰𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬, 𝐟𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐰 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐤: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.