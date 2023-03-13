MwareTV to offer a fully managed IPTV service in the US
• 200+ US national and regional channels available • Faster time to market, with a single contract for all channels • Fully cloud-hosted & offered as SaaSTHE NETHERLANDS, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MwareTV, a leading cloud-based multi-tenant, white label platform provider, has joined in partnership with a US content provider to deliver a complete one-stop service for ISPs, multi-dwelling organisations and more in the US. The cooperation means that MwareTV can offer a complete content management and delivery service, including more than 200 national and regional television channels, in a single contract.
This content partnership means that users can launch their services with a comprehensive range of national and regional television channels. This speeds still further the time to launch, because networks do not have to devote huge amounts of management time to identifying and agreeing individual contracts with each channel. With one contract, MwareTV can get a completely tailored, fully branded service online in a matter of weeks.
MwareTV provides a comprehensive television streaming service, in use by broadcasters, network operators and enterprises around the world. Fully cloud-hosted and delivered as software as a service, it includes everything the operator needs from subscriber and channel management through to the ability to create fully branded bespoke apps for popular devices including iOS, Android, Apple TV, FireTV, Roku, and Samsung and LG smart TVs. Thanks to the innovative AppBuilder, included as part of the MwareTV platform, user interfaces can be created and tailored without any knowledge of coding.
“This is another huge benefit for anyone considering adding a streaming television service,” said MwareTV CEO Sander Kerstens. “Housing associations and corporate bodies can be daunted both by the technical challenges of setting up streaming, the creative challenges of ensuring it accurately reflects the corporate look and feel, and the legal challenges of securing content at a sensible cost. We can now take all those concerns away, and provide everything from programmes to apps, with no new hardware on premises.
“At MwareTV we have broad experience in delivering total solutions for residential multi-unit communities and commercial chains, and we know that they all want to provide the best service but are wary of getting tied up in legal and technical issues,” continued Kerstens. “Our complete, one-stop operational and content offering takes away these concerns and allows operators to get on with delighting their customers and earning new revenues.”
The MwareTV platform will be demonstrated at NAB 2023, 16 – 19 April, Las Vegas Convention Center, on booth W1367.
