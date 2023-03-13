Fired Air Heaters Market to Grow at 5.0% CAGR to Hit USD 692.24 Million by 2028 | The Insight Partners

The comprehensive industry research on Fired Air Heaters published by The Insight Partners research includes growth analysis & drivers analyzed in the report.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Fired Air Heaters Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Direct Fired Air Heater and Indirect Fired Air Heater) and End User (Manufacturing, Chemicals, Mining, Construction, Oil and Gas, Pharmaceuticals, Food, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 491.73 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 692.24 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2021 to 2028.

A fired air heater is a type of heat generator that generates heat by combusting oil, gas or a combination of the two. These fired air heaters are also referred to as process heaters, furnaces, or process furnaces. These heaters are employed in industries for steam generation and petroleum refining. In the hydrocarbon and chemical processing industries such as refineries, gas plants, petrochemicals, chemicals & synthetics, olefins, ammonia, and fertilizer factories, fired air heaters are employed. There are two types of fired air heaters – indirect fired air heaters and direct fired air heaters. Direct fired heaters are similar to a gas barbecue grill or a gas stovetop; however, instead of using propane or natural gas to heat the air, they use air that is forced directly through the flame. In the industrial sector, direct fired air heating systems are used. On the other hand, indirect fired heaters are similar to residential oil or gas-burning furnaces with chimneys and propane or natural gas heating units, with the flame enclosed in a burn chamber that heats a heat exchanger. The air is heated as cold air flows over and around the heat exchanger.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Allmand Bros., Inc. (Briggs & Stratton); Exotherm Corporation; Pirobloc, S.A.; Hastings HVAC; Wacker Neuson SE; Zeeco, Inc.; Stelter & Brinck, Ltd.; and Therm Dynamics

Rise in Demand for Heating Equipment for Industrial Application

Boilers, heat pumps, and furnaces are industrial heating equipment used in chemical, food, construction, mining, and other industries to carry out production processes. A boiler is a closed vessel in which water or another liquid is heated and steam is formed, subsequently used to drive machines when dispensed under high pressure. Furthermore, a heat pump is a device that transfers heat to warm or cool areas. Moreover, furnaces are essential components of a central heating system. In amine and glycol reboilers, the corrosive hydrogen sulfide and carbon dioxide gases must be removed from hydrocarbon steam before the respective fuels may be stored or introduced into the pipeline in natural gas and crude oil refining. Similar to natural gas steam, glycol is used to remove water from natural gas before distribution. Because of its cheap maintenance and simplicity, this type of heater is used in natural gas, crude oil, and processing sectors.

In the chemical process sector, fired heaters are commonly used to heat process fluids and generate steam. In most cases, fired heaters consume the most energy in the process industry. A box-type heater with vertical tubes is utilized to heat a hydrocarbon fluid for this investigation.

Fired Air Heaters Market: End User Overview

The fired air heater market, by end-user, is categorized into manufacturing, chemical, mining, construction, oil & gas, pharmaceuticals, food, and others. The chemical segment dominates the market and hold the largest market share in 2020; however, is expected to lose its market share to construction industry during the forecast period.

Fired Air Heaters Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Allmand Bros., Inc. (Briggs & Stratton); Exotherm Corporation; Pirobloc, S.A.; Hastings HVAC; Wacker Neuson SE; Zeeco, Inc.; Stelter & Brinck, Ltd.; and Therm Dynamics are among the key players that were profiled during this market study. In addition to these players, several other important market players were studied and analyzed during the course of this market research study to get a holistic view of the global fired air heaters market and its ecosystem.

In 2018, Allmand Bros. Inc.—an 80-year-old producer of high-performance portable job site equipment and a subsidiary of Briggs & Stratton Corporation—expanded its current facility in Holdrege, NE, to boost manufacturing capacity and speed-to-market with new technologies. Allmand will be able to fulfill the rising demand for its products across all sectors, including oil and gas, construction, and infrastructure, by extending its current facilities' footprint, capabilities, and efficiency. With origins in the challenging oil and gas business, Allmand has expanded its premium worksite product portfolio to cover construction and mining markets. Allmand is presently experiencing record levels of business as a result of this diversification.

