Celebrities Give Back During Random Acts of Kindness Month
Ex-fraudster makes amends during Random Acts of Kindness Month.
It’s impossible to help another person without also helping yourself.”HOLLYWOOD , CA, USA, March 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Steve Comisar has been an actor for most of his life. He has appeared in dozens of movies, television shows, and commercials. He is also a felon who was recently released from prison for fraud in 2017. Comisar was looking forward to putting his past behind him and continuing with his once promising acting career. But unfortunately that didn’t happen. So Comisar changed course and decided to give back for his wrongdoings. He contacted Make-A-Wish but nobody returned his emails and phone calls. So Comisar contacted the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation and asked what he could do to help out.
— Steven Spielberg
The Random Acts of Kindness Foundation has made February its national Random Acts of Kindness Month. That’s where everyone is encouraged to perform acts of kindness at home, work, and school. It could be anything from offering a warm smile to a stranger to giving a Starbucks gift card to a homeless person. Their motto is “Make kindness the norm.” If everyone was kind to each other just think of what a great world this would be. Comisar is excited to make amends by doing nice things for strangers. And so far he is off to a good start. He’s not just talking. He’s actually doing it.
Comisar just donated four VIP second row tickets to The Lion King at the Hollywood Pantages theater in February 4th. The grateful family of four had the best time of their lives. The Lion King is the longest running and most successful Broadway production in history. The lucky family received gift bags filled with Disney swag and they got to meet the entire cast before the show. Comisar also donated 2 VIP ringside seats to a live TV taping of WWE SmackDown on March 31, which includes the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies and a meet and greet with the WWE Superstars. This is on the Friday night right before Wrestlemania weekend.
Comisar is hoping a major Hollywood player will step forward and lend him a helping hand by hooking him up with a few decent acting jobs. Comisar’s manager said, “These huge stars assault each other on national television but when a fellow actor reaches out for help he gets ignored. Celebrities need to start helping each other. Helping Steven would be a great start.” That’s exactly what the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation is all about. Helping a total a total stranger that could never do anything to help you in return. That’s the true meaning of giving and having good character.
In the meantime Comisar will continue doing the right thing by giving back, and not just during Random Acts of Kindness Month. Comisar says, “Maybe one day a big star will reach out to me and offer to help me get a few acting jobs to get my career back on track again. If not I’m still going to help others in any way I can for the rest of my life because it’s the right thing to do and it feels good doing it.”
Disclaimer: The Make-A-Wish Foundation and the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation were not involved in the charitable donations made by Steve Comisar to The Lion King and to WWE SmackDown.
By: Serena Ortiz, Celebrity Newswire
