North America Remote Patient Monitoring Market Growing at 31.1% CAGR to be US$ 76,657.92 million by 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North America Remote Patient Monitoring Market is expected to grow from US$ 11,540.64 million in 2021 to US$ 76,657.92 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 31.1% from 2021 to 2028.

The North America Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2021 provides a complete assessment of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure, which is beneficial for companies regardless of their size and revenue. North America Remote Patient Monitoring Market Survey report covering the major market insights and industry approach towards COVID-19 in the upcoming years. For each manufacturer covered, the clients will find the report complete in all aspects as it covers all key components with valuable statistics and expert opinions in all regards. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period till 2028.

Key Companies profiled in this research report are:

• Medtronic

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Abbott

• OMRON Corporation

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Nihon Kohden Corporation

• General Electric Company

• VitalConnect

• Cerner Corporation

North America Remote Patient Monitoring Market Segmentation

North America Remote Patient Monitoring Market – By Type

• Software

o Cloud

o On-Premise

• Devices

o Cardiac Monitoring Devices

o Neurological Monitoring Devices

o Respiratory Monitoring Devices

o Multiparameter Monitoring Devices

o Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

o Fetal and Neonatal Monitoring Devices

o Weight Monitoring Devices

o Other Monitoring Devices

• Services

North America Remote Patient Monitoring Market – By End User

• Providers

o Hospitals

o Home Care Settings

o Ambulatory Care Centers

o Others

• Payers

• Patients

• Others

North America Remote patient monitoring market – By Country

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

North America is largest market for remote patient monitoring with the US holding the largest market share followed by Canada. U.S. is the largest market for the remote patient monitoring. The growth of market is due to the factors such as increase in the demand of remote patient monitoring devices from hospitals & clinics, rise prevalence in the cardiovascular disease, and home healthcare in the US and the rise in the geriatric population in U.S. In addition, the country is far ahead from the other developed and developing countries in terms of technology. The advancement in the technology has forced to develop various remote patient monitoring devices and technologies that are used for its applications However, the veterans in healthcare industry are reluctant to the adoption of remote patient monitoring systems which is restraining the remote patient monitoring devices market. The companies in the region are growing due to the adoption of the strategic steps such as agreements, collaboration, product launches and many more.

The report additionally focuses on world major leading industry players of this market providing information like company profiles, product picture, and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue, and contact information. This report focuses on market trends, volume and value, regional level, and company level. This report represents the overall North America Remote Patient Monitoring Market Size by analyzing historical information and future prospects till 2028.

