PHILIPPINES, March 13 - Press Release

March 13, 2023 STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON CHINA WARNING PH OVER EDCA China's misgivings over the designation of four new EDCA sites are inevitable because there is rising tension between the Chinese government and the US. In agreeing to expand the EDCA locations, Pres. Marcos said that he does not want this issue to cause tension in the South China Sea or consider this move by our government as an act of aggression or anything that will be seen as provocative to anyone. We have a historical relationship with America. Apart from being their friend, we have a mutual defense treaty with them. Our Balikatan exercises are only exercises for the defense of the country and not for the invasion of China. We are not waging a war against China. In fact, China is our trade partner. It is in our best interest to preserve and safeguard peace, and promote stability and security with the help of our neighbors in Southeast Asia. Any confrontation between two major powers could be devastating for the world economy. We remain committed to keeping peace and prosperity in the region.