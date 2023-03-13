[PDF] Bicycle Market worth US$100.9 Bn 2029 with a CAGR of 6.6% : Increased Demand for Sustainable Transportation - PMI
Bicycle Market, By Type (Road/Standard Bicycle, MTB/Racing Bicycle, Kids Bicycle, and E-bikes) - Trends, Analysis, Forecast - 2032
More people are discovering that bikes are a smart and healthy transportation option, as well as a fun way to exercise and enjoy the outdoors.”COVINA, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bicycle Market research can provide businesses with valuable insights into their target audience, including their needs, preferences, and behaviors. It can also help businesses identify opportunities and threats in the market, as well as potential gaps in the market that they can fill with their products or services. Additionally, market research can provide businesses with valuable data about their competitors, including their strengths and weaknesses.
Bicycle market is projected to grow from US$ 56.6 billion in 2020 to US$ 100.9 billion by 2029.
Key Highlights:
In August 2017, for instance, Derby Cycle Corporation has launched its first four e-bike models with integrated battery.Bicycle market Segmentation:
E-bikes have gained significant popularity in recent years, particularly in urban areas where they are seen as a more convenient and eco-friendly mode of transportation.
The rise of bike-sharing programs and the increasing popularity of cycling as a recreational activity have also contributed to the growth of the bicycle market.
Bicycle market Segmentation:
By Type-
• Road/Standard Bicycle
• MTB/Racing Bicycle
• Kids Bicycle
• E-bikes
Top players in Bicycle market:
• Derby Cycle Corporation
• shimano Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
• Fuji Corporation
• Cannondale Corp
• Atlas Group
• Accell Group N.V.
• BSA Limited
• Hercules Cycles
• Hero Cycles Limited
• Dorel Industries Inc.
• Merida Industry Co. Ltd.
Regional analysis:-
North America
o U.S
o Canada
Europe
o UK
o Germany
o Spain
o France
o Italy
o Russia
o Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
o Japan
o India
o China
o South Korea
o Australia
o Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
o Brazil
o Mexico
o Argentina
o Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
o South Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o UAE
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
Scope of the Report:
1. Global Bicycle Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 — 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
o Road/Standard Bicycle
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o MTB/Racing Bicycle
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Kids Bicycle
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o E-bikes
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
Key Questions answered in Bicycle Market?
• What is the size and scope of the Bicycle market?
• What are the major drivers of growth in the Bicycle market?
• What are the most important trends in the Bicycle market?
• Who are the key players in the Bicycle market?
• What is the competitive landscape of the Bicycle market?
