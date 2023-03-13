Flow Cytometry Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.3% to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2031 (Updated PDF)

Flow Cytometry Market 2030

Flow cytometry market size was valued at $4.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to reach $10.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flow cytometry is a technology used to analyze and measure the characteristics of individual cells or particles in a sample. It involves passing a sample through a laser beam, which excites fluorescent dyes attached to the cells or particles, allowing for their identification and quantification. The data obtained from flow cytometry market analysis can be used in a wide range of applications, including medical diagnostics, drug discovery, and research.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

Major players in the flow cytometry market include BD Biosciences, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Sysmex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Sony Biotechnology Inc., Luminex Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec GmbH, and Agilent Technologies, among others.

The flow cytometry market is a rapidly growing industry, driven by increasing demand for advanced medical diagnostics, personalized medicine, and drug discovery. The market is segmented by product type, technology, application, end-user, and geography. Major product types in the market include instruments, reagents and consumables, software, and services.

North America currently dominates the flow cytometry market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to experience the fastest growth in the coming years, driven by increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure, rising healthcare expenditure, and growing demand for personalized medicine.

The flow cytometry market has a wide range of end-user applications, including:

Clinical Diagnostics: Flow cytometry is used in clinical diagnostics to analyze blood and other bodily fluids for the identification and characterization of abnormal cells. It can be used in the diagnosis of various diseases, such as leukemia, lymphoma, HIV, and autoimmune disorders.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology: Flow cytometry is used in drug discovery and development to identify and characterize potential drug targets, assess drug efficacy and toxicity, and monitor cell growth and behavior.

Research and Academic Institutes: Flow cytometry is widely used in research and academic institutions for cell analysis, sorting, and functional studies. It is used in a variety of research areas, including immunology, cancer biology, stem cell research, and microbiology.

Industrial Applications: Flow cytometry is used in various industrial applications, such as food and beverage quality control, environmental monitoring, and water treatment.

Other Applications: Flow cytometry is also used in veterinary diagnostics, forensic science, and marine biology, among other fields.

The end-user application of flow cytometry is expanding as new uses are discovered, and the technology is becoming more widely available and affordable. This growth is expected to drive the overall expansion of the flow cytometry market in the coming years.

