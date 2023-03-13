Platinum Jewelry Takes the Spotlight at the 95th Academy Awards
Statement Necklaces and Drop Earrings Were Leading Trends on the Champagne Carpet
Tonight’s variety of jewelry designs showcased platinum’s beauty and versatility”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Awards show season culminated with Hollywood’s most notable movie stars donning dazzling jewelry designs set in platinum at the 95th Academy Awards. From statement necklaces to drop earrings, platinum proved to be the metal of choice for celebrities as they fêted their achievements on the world’s most famous champagne carpet. Platinum’s natural white color enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, while also keeping them most secure, so it’s the perfect choice for luxury jewelry.
The most prominent platinum jewelry trends at the Academy Awards tonight were bold necklaces as seen on Florence Pugh, Michelle Williams, and Lady Gaga, and drop earrings worn by Kate Hudson, Chloe East, and Monica Barbaro.
“Tonight’s variety of jewelry designs showcased platinum’s beauty and versatility,” said Platinum Guild International CEO Huw Daniel. “These rare diamonds and colored gems set in platinum provided the finishing touch to the couture outfits.”
Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading jewelry brands such as Tiffany & Co., Rahaminov Diamonds, Kwiat, Fred Leighton, Harry Winston, Reza, De Beers, Norman Silverman, Cartier, and Platt Boutique Jewelry chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.
The following stars wore these specific pieces of platinum jewelry to the Academy Awards:
Florence Pugh in Tiffany & Co. jewelry set in platinum
• Necklace with diamonds, set in platinum
• Earrings with pink tourmalines and diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Soleste® ring with a pink tourmaline (over 6 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Soleste® ring with a morganite (over 8 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
Michelle Williams in Tiffany & Co. jewelry set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® necklace with diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® engagement ring with a diamond band, set in platinum
Lady Gaga in Tiffany & Co. jewelry set in platinum
• Archives necklace (1955-1965) with diamonds, set in platinum
• Diamond studs, set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® mixed cluster bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum
• Etoile five-row band ring with pavé diamonds, set in platinum
Kate Hudson in earrings from Rahaminov Diamonds set in platinum
• Pear-shape solitaire diamond earrings (23.53 total carats), set in platinum
Chloe East in Kwiat and Fred Leighton jewelry set in platinum
• Kwiat necklace with Colombian emeralds (over 50 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
• Kwiat earrings with pear shaped diamond drops (5 carats each), set in platinum
• Kwiat diamond band, set in platinum
• Fred Leighton Colombian emerald (3.5 carats) and diamond ring, set in platinum
Monica Barbaro in Kwiat and Fred Leighton jewelry with select pieces set in platinum
• Kwiat earrings with round brilliant cut diamond drops (9 carats each), set in platinum
Allison Williams in Fred Leighton jewelry set in platinum
• 1950’s diamond swirl earrings, set in platinum
• Ring with purple sapphire (4.80 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
Nicole Kidman in Harry Winston jewelry set in platinum
• Carpet earrings with diamonds (4.94 carats), set in platinum
• Secret Cluster bracelet with diamonds (19.07 carats), set in platinum
• Bracelet with square emerald-cut diamonds (19 carats), set in platinum
• Pirouette ring with diamonds (2.83 carats), set in platinum
Rooney Mara in Fred Leighton jewelry with select pieces set in platinum
• Circa 1910 choker with diamonds, set in platinum
• Rings with diamonds, set in platinum
Halle Bailey in De Beers jewelry with select pieces set in platinum
• Diamond studs (9.13 carats), set in platinum
• Adonis rose pear high-end diamond ring (5.39 carats), set in platinum
Ariana DeBose in De Beers jewelry with select pieces set in platinum
• Large diamond eternity band (7.18 carats), set in platinum
• Aura high-end diamond ring (4.23 carats), set in platinum
Malala Yousafzai in Fred Leighton jewelry with select pieces set in platinum
• Fred Leighton 1920's diamond briolette pendant earrings, set in platinum
Janelle Monae in jewelry from Reza with select pieces set in platinum
• Brooch with diamonds on a choker, set in platinum
Miles Teller in Fred Leighton jewelry set in platinum
• Art Deco cufflinks and stud buttons with onyx and diamonds, set in platinum
Paul Mescal in Cartier jewelry with select pieces set in platinum
• Faune et Flore de Cartier high jewelry brooch with diamonds, set in platinum
• Cartier Privé Tank Chinoise watch set in platinum with a leather strap
Brendan Fraser in Platt Boutique jewelry set in platinum
• Art Deco brooch with diamonds and sapphires, set in platinum
Michael B. Jordan in Tiffany and Co. jewelry with select pieces set in platinum
• Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Bird on a Rock brooch with a morganite (over 32 carats), diamonds and a Pink Sapphire, set in platinum and 18k yellow gold
• Tiffany & Co. Schlumberger® Bird on a Rock with a green tourmaline (over 58 carats), diamonds and a pink sapphire, set in platinum and 18k yellow gold
• Diamond studs, set in platinum
• Tiffany Victoria® tennis bracelet with diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Forever Band ring with a full circle of diamond, set in platinum
Ke Huy Quan in Fred Leighton jewelry set in platinum
• Circa 1900 black velvet pansy brooch with diamonds, set in platinum
• Lozenge shape lapel pin with diamonds (2.50 carats), set in platinum
About Platinum Jewelry
Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
