Wearable Fitness Trackers Market to Witness Significant Growth as Rise in Demand for Health Monitoring Devices by 2030

Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Analysis

The global wearable fitness trackers market size was valued at $38.68 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $124.32 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.3%

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report offers an insightful analysis of the Wearable Fitness Trackers Market 2023-2030 based on revenue size, share, sales estimation, and key drivers. The report also includes detailed statistics on the opportunities, restraints, and drivers that have a direct impact on the market growth. On the basis of key product offerings, the market study further promotes a sustainable market scenario. At the same time, it concentrates on evaluating the market extent of four major regions including North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. However, Porter's five forces analysis of the Wearable Fitness Trackers Market focuses on the power of suppliers and buyers to help stakeholders make decisions that will increase profits and build up their supplier-buyer network.

The study highlights the plans and policies adopted by the topmost industry players to maintain their position in the Wearable Fitness Trackers Market by making them operational players in that sector. The market leaders have been carefully evaluated based on their revenue size, service/product portfolio, regional presence, important plans & policies, and overall market growth contribution. The primary research contains a thorough and exhaustive discussion with a global participant, while the secondary research includes a large volume of product or service descriptions.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market examined in the report include Apple Inc., Fossil Group, Inc., Garmin Ltd., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei), NIKE, Inc., Samsung Electronics, Sensoria Inc., TomTom N.V., and Xiaomi Corporation

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

The global wearable fitness trackers market is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Factors, such as increasing awareness about the importance of a healthy lifestyle and demand for health monitoring devices, drive the growth of the wearable fitness trackers market. In addition, presence of high-end tracking systems makes it popular among users. However, data privacy risk is a major restraint to the global wearable fitness trackers industry. Rise in trend of building IoT ecosystem is expected to create opportunities for the wearable fitness trackers industry.

Investment research:

The Global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global Wearable Fitness Trackers Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

Key Market Segments

By Device Type

• Smartwatches

• Fitness Bands

• Smart Glasses

• Smart Clothing

• Others

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

By Component

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

• Cellular

• NFC

• Others

By Operating System

• Android

• iOS

• Windows

• Tizen

By Distribution Channel

• Online

• Offline

By Application

• Running

• Cycling

• Heart Rate Tracking

• Stress Management

• Others

By Region

• North America

◦ U.S.

◦ Canada

◦ Mexico

• Europe

◦ Germany

◦ France

◦ UK

◦ Italy

◦ Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

◦ China

◦ Japan

◦ India

◦ South Korea

◦ Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

◦ Latin America

◦ Middle East

◦ Africa

