BrainChip integrates Akida with Arm Cortex-M85 Processor, Unlocking AI Capabilities for Edge Devices

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2023 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd BRNBRCHFBCHPY, the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced it has validated that its Akida™ processor family integrates with the Arm® Cortex®-M85 processor, unlocking new levels of performance and efficiency for next-generation intelligent edge devices.

Arm Cortex-M85 delivers the highest levels of performance in the Arm Cortex-M family. It enables system developers to build the most sophisticated variety of MCUs and embedded SoCs for IoT and embedded applications that require enhanced digital signal processing (DSP) and machine learning (ML) capabilities. Use cases include smart home devices, robotics, and drone control, secured system controllers and sensor hubs. By successfully demonstrating Akida's capabilities with the Arm Cortex-M85 in a fully functioning environment, BrainChip paves the way for a new generation of intelligent edge devices that are capable of delivering unprecedented levels of performance and functionality, built on leading-edge technology from Arm.

"In order to serve the diverse and growing IoT market, developers require a new standard of secure, high-performance microcontrollers, combined with endpoint ML capabilities," said Paul Williamson, SVP and GM, IoT Line of Business at Arm. "The integration of Arm's highest performance microcontroller with the Akida portfolio enables our partners to deliver on this potential and efficiently handle advanced machine learning workloads."

The integration of Akida and the Arm Cortex-M85 processor is an important step forward for BrainChip, demonstrating the company's commitment to developing cutting-edge AI solutions that deliver exceptional performance and efficiency.

"We are delighted Akida can now seamlessly integrate with the Arm Cortex-M85 processor, which is one of the most advanced and efficient MCU platforms available for intelligent IoT," said Nandan Nayampally, CMO of BrainChip. "This is a significant milestone for BrainChip, as it drives new possibilities for high-performance, low-power AI processing at the edge. We are excited to offer our mutual customers the benefits of this powerful combination of technologies."

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (BRNBRCHFBCHPY

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, Akida™, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today's workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

###

Media Contact:

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424

Investor Relations:

Tony Dawe

Director, Global Investor Relations

tdawe@brainchip.com

SOURCE: Brainchip Holdings Limited/ADR

View source version on accesswire.com: