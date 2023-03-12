There were 248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,327 in the last 365 days.
Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Carstens Travel to Qatar
News Provided By
March 12, 2023, 22:30 GMT
Share This Article
Special Presidential Envoy for Hostage Affairs Roger Carstens will travel to Doha from March 13-16. Special Envoy Carstens will deliver remarks at the Global Security Forum and engage with government representatives and stakeholders on matters related to the resolution of wrongful detention and hostage cases worldwide.
You just read:
Special Envoy for Hostage Affairs Carstens Travel to Qatar
News Provided By
March 12, 2023, 22:30 GMT
Share This Article
Distribution channels:
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.