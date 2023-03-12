Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 13, 2023

Montreal, Quebec





8:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of IMPULSION – International Summit on Electric and Smart Transportation. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.









9:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will meet with business leaders and visit exhibits at IMPULSION – International Summit on Electric and Smart Transportation. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.









12:30 p.m. The Prime Minister will participate in a town hall with youth mentors and community members hosted by Pour 3 Points.









