Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 13, 2023
OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Montreal, Quebec
8:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of IMPULSION – International Summit on Electric and Smart Transportation. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.
Notes for media:
9:00 a.m.
The Prime Minister will meet with business leaders and visit exhibits at IMPULSION – International Summit on Electric and Smart Transportation. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.
Note for media:
12:30 p.m.
|
The Prime Minister will participate in a town hall with youth mentors and community members hosted by Pour 3 Points.
Notes for media:
