Media Advisory - Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, March 13, 2023

OTTAWA, ON, March 12, 2023 /CNW/ -

Note: All times local

Montreal, Quebec


8:00 a.m.       

The Prime Minister will deliver remarks at the opening ceremony of IMPULSION – International Summit on Electric and Smart Transportation. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 7:15 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


9:00 a.m.       

The Prime Minister will meet with business leaders and visit exhibits at IMPULSION – International Summit on Electric and Smart Transportation. He will be joined by the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne.



Note for media:



12:30 p.m.     

The Prime Minister will participate in a town hall with youth mentors and community members hosted by Pour 3 Points.



Notes for media:

  • Open coverage
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 11:45 a.m.
  • Media interested in participating can contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca for details.


SOURCE Prime Minister's Office

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/12/c0502.html

