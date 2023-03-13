Morphy’s Mar. 21-23 auction rolls out Part II of Bobby Knudsen automobilia, petroliana & soda pop advertising collection

Finest known Smith-O-Lene Aviation Brand Gasoline porcelain service station sign, circa 1940s. One of very few known. Estimate $100,000-$200,000 Rare and outstanding Oilzum Motor Oils & Lubricants porcelain curb sign, double-sided with ‘Oswald the Driver’ image, circa 1930s. Estimate $50,000-$100,000 Mohawk Gasoline ‘down feather’ double-sided porcelain service station sign with iconic Native American image, 27¼in diameter. One of only four known examples of its type. Estimate $100,000-$200,000 Rare circa-1920s Polly Gasoline single-sided porcelain neon service station sign showing iconic parrot mascot on perch. Estimate $40,000-$70,000 Extremely rare and exceptional Pioneer Gasoline single-globe gas pump lens with image of Native American sighting a passing wagon train. Estimate $15,000-$25,000

Unprecedented offering of gas and oil signs includes many entries that are the best of all known examples and among very few of their type known to exist

A good 90% of Bobby’s collection is in 9.0 condition or better, which is an astonishing feat to achieve in antique and vintage gas and oil advertising. ” — John Mihovetz, Morphy Auctions Automobilia & Petroliana Department Head