VICTROIA, BC, CANADA, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo today announced the most comprehensive upgrade to pool screens since Bravo first launched. Bravo will be providing customers with quality materials and new designs that will make it easier for customers to use retractable or stationary screens.

For more than a hundred years, Bravo Home Products has provided homeowners with a variety of retractable screens, built for life at home or businesses. In fact, more customized retractable screens are built by Bravo Home Products than any other brand.

Today, Bravo has announced it is continuing that tradition with Pool Screens 2.0, an innovative customizable state of the art pool screen that leverages the same capability, versatility and customization options that helped make Bravo Home Products the most popular screening company today. The Pool Screen 2.0 screen is secured in the track to prevent blow-outs in breezy conditions. It also features customizable stopping points along the track for easy in and out access.

T his system of pool screens is designed for flexibility, allowing screens to fit virtually any custom application –including garages, porches, and any other enclosure are looking to screen. "One of the most popular ways to enhance the swimming pool is by adding our Poll Screen 2.0," said the CEO. "Bravo's decades of experience in the home industry and insights from the home design helped us design a secure screen that makes it easier for home owners to design their pool area." The large retractable pool screens are durable, easy to operate, and match any architectural style. Perfect for existing and new homes, these custom built pool screens give the best of both worlds – natural ventilation and uninterrupted views, as well as protection from the harsh glare of sun and pesky insects.

The pool screens can retract to be completely out of sight when not in use. While in use, the mesh is secured in the track to prevent blow-outs in breezy conditions. It also features customizable stopping points along the track for easy in and out access.

Bravo Home Products offer the advantages of fade resistance and energy efficiency, with the beauty, appearance, quality and time proven reliability of traditional exterior screens. Years of experience in design, quality assurance and customer feedback have gone into the Bravo pool screens.

Bravo Home Products offer numerous screen options to suit the needs and preferences. Additionally, Bravo Home Products will honor the full manufacturer warranty for the screens, keeping the investment protected over the years. Bravo Home Products have a reputation of going above and beyond to take care of customers.

To learn more about the benefits of having pool screens, awnings, or windows, contact Bravo Home Products today. We will be happy to provide a price quote over the phone, along with a free consultation. Bravo's goal is to help understand the process of building a pool screen enclosure by offering many choices in design to fit the project, and are building/renovating or ready to expand and improve a commercial property and/or business space, Bravo Home Products have the expertise to custom design, manufacture and install all types of commercial screen enclosures and commercial awnings. Our top quality custom designed commercial property solutions will make the business inviting from the inside and out.

Bravo Home Products look forward to assisting with the design

project! Enhance the value of the investment and call 1-800-446-1626 to

talk to designers today.