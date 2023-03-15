Lunar Sky Games Announces its Official Launch

The company’s expert team of gaming and web3 consultants have 20+ years of experience helping gaming companies scale and grow their products

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lunar Sky Games – a new Southern California-based gaming and web3 consulting company on a mission to serve the next generation of gaming companies with an innovative eye on economy, design, and retention – is proud to today announce its official launch.

With the international gaming market projected to hit an all-time valuation of nearly $226 billion by 2025, opportunities in the space are more significant than ever before. However, new technologies ranging from blockchain to non-fungible tokens (NFTs) also mean that the sector is rapidly evolving.

Enter Lunar Sky Games.

Founded by a team with more than 20 years of experience working at the intersection of gaming and web3 with companies like Netflix, DapperLabs, and Electronic Arts, Lunar Sky Games is dedicated to helping free-to-play (F2P) and web3 companies develop, launch, and scale their products. With services including game design, game economy modeling, retention and monetization, product optimization and strategy, and product support, among others, Lunar Sky Games can help companies both large and small navigate in this rapidly evolving industry.

“Lunar Sky Games was founded because, at our present moment, there is so much potential in game development thanks to the potential offered by web3 technologies,” said Francis Lee, the business development representative for Lunar Sky Games. “Although our company is quite young, we’ve already had such a strong amount of interest in our services, showcasing the excitement in this space.”

To learn more about Lunar Sky Games and its services, visit www.lunarskygames.com.

About Lunar Sky Games

Lunar Sky Games is a group of gaming and web3 consultants with 20+ years of experience. We partner with AAA, F2P, and web3 companies to help scale and grow their products.