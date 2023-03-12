INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Continues Investigation of SVB Financial Group (SIVB) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith continues its investigation on behalf of SVB Financial Group ("SVB" or the "Company") SIVB investors concerning the Company's possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 8, 2023, SVB announced that it intends to raise more than $2 billion, including $500 million from the private equity firm General Atlantic, and $1.75 billion through public offerings. The Company also disclosed that it sold approximately $21 billion of its securities portfolio, which will result in an after-tax loss of roughly $1.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023.

On this news, SVB's stock price fell $161.79, or 60.4%, to close at $106.04 per share on March 9, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased SVB securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

