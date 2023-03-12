Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Lewis Travels to The Netherlands and Germany

Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs Jessica Lewis will travel to the Netherlands and Germany March 13-18, 2023, to meet with U.S. Allies and partners on military assistance for Ukraine, as well as to discuss security cooperation and defense trade to enhance regional and global security.

In the Netherlands, March 13-15, Assistant Secretary Lewis will visit The Hague to meet with Dutch officials. She will commend the Netherlands for the more than $1 billion in military assistance it has already provided to Ukraine, and the $2.5 billion it has committed for 2023.

In Germany, March 15-18, Assistant Secretary Lewis will visit U.S. European Command in Stuttgart to hold consultations with senior civilian and military officials.

