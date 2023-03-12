Celebrity Chef Brings a Taste of the Mediterranean to Cora Cora Maldives

Cora Cora Maldives announced the arrival of Celebrity Chef Mauro Panebianco for a 10-day experience from March 19th to March 28th, bringing a taste of the Mediterranean to the luxury Maldivian resort. Chef Panebianco will take Cora Cora Guests on a journey of indulgent simplicity based on fresh, seasonal ingredients executed in a modern, sophisticated style. Chef Mauro has gained a stellar reputation at Moscow’s Cantinetta Antinori since the very first day of its opening in 2004. Originally, he stirred diners’ imagination in a series of renowned Italian venues – in Milan at the Four Seasons Hotel, where he learned the art of confectionery, as Pastry Chef at the Relais & Chateaux San Felice in Siena, and at the Eden Hotel’s famous La Terrazza restaurant in Rome. He led the opening of the Giorgio Armani restaurant in Munich and, finally, secured an invitation to work in Russia.

Mauro was born in Busto Arsizio, a city in northern Italy noted as the gateway to the fashion capital of Milan. He spent many hours at his uncle’s restaurant and by the age of five was already helping to clean the tables and offering caramel treats to the diners. Over time, Mauro became increasingly fascinated by the restaurant world and decided to train as a chef. He studied at the Institute of Hotel Restaurant Business in the city of Stresa on the shores of Lake Maggiore – one of the most famous and prestigious in Europe – and every summer, as an assistant chef and pastry chef, he practised his skills in other establishments.

“My task is to give emotions to our guests,” says Chef Mauro. “In my work, I assure you, there is always a place for love and passion.”

Chef Mauro remains faithful to his mission to bring only positive emotions to guests, combining a passion for new experiences and a love for cuisine that brings joy. All, of course, with a special Italian accent.

His outstanding career has led to stints as a Guest Chef at various hotel events in the Maldives over the past five years. In 2021, Chef Mauro Panebianco won Chef of the Year in the Keeper of the Classics category at the Restaurant Industry’s Palm Branch Awards.