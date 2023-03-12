When to Consider cPanel VPS Servers From Rad Web Hosting

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If a website is growing out of the resource limits of shared hosting, one may want to consider a VPS server. It behaves like a dedicated server, with more autonomy and control than a shared hosting plan, but at a much lower price.

Here are some of the best features of cPanel VPS servers:

1. Scalability
When it comes to growing websites and apps, scalability is the key to getting more traffic and generating more revenue. cPanel VPS servers from Rad Web Hosting offer the scalability needed without having to sacrifice site performance.

Unlike shared hosting, VPS servers are highly customizable and can be scaled up or down to meet a website’s needs. This is especially useful when dealing with volatile traffic levels.

With cPanel, one can easily control the root access of the server and make any changes needed to fine-tune it for maximum performance and security. This is essential for making sure the site runs smoothly at all times.

2. Usability
cPanel is one of the most popular hosting control panels, and it offers many features to manage websites. It includes an easy-to-use graphical user interface that makes it easy to modify server settings and manage website files.

Root access is also an important feature of cPanel, which allows users to manage a Linux machine in a way similar to that of a home PC. This enables users to install and uninstall software, change port numbers, tweak security settings, and better protect their websites against attacks.

In addition, cPanel offers a number of built-in resource monitoring tools, such as disk space and bandwidth usage, which help users monitor the performance of their websites. It also supports a variety of plugins, pieces of add-on software that enhance the functionality of cPanel.

3. Performance
When it comes to hosting, performance is one of the most important features. It enables a client to add resources to their server as they increase their site's traffic and demand for resources.

This can be done easily through the cPanel interface. In addition, it enables clients to monitor their usage and resource needs.

If you are looking for a reliable web hosting solution with performance benefits, consider cPanel VPS Servers from Rad Web Hosting. This company provides affordable hosting solutions and a wide range of features in every plan.

4. Flexibility
cPanel VPS Servers from Rad Web Hosting are designed to provide the highest level of flexibility. This allows users to make critical adjustments to their resources at any time, as needed.

This means users can scale their web presence as their business grows. Whether running a website for a small business or a large enterprise, a cPanel VPS from Rad Web Hosting will give users the performance you need to succeed online.

When users choose a cPanel VPS, they're choosing the most powerful web hosting solution available today. Users will get the most reliable hardware and software, as well as a dedicated team of support professionals to help grow their site.

5. Security
The cPanel control panel is one of the most popular and widely used web hosting management applications. It contains a plethora of features that allow users to manage everything from server settings and files, to mail servers, databases, DNS, and more.

It also allows users to keep an eye on resource usage and capacity, so they can ensure that their VPS always has enough space for their growing websites.

With cPanel, users can also access a range of advanced security features that will protect their data from threats such as malware, brute force attacks, and much more. They can even set up regular backups of their cPanel account to an external storage location for added peace of mind.

