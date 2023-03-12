PHILIPPINES, March 12 - Press Release

March 11, 2023 Villar seeks Senate probe on oil spill in Oriental Mindoro Sen. Cynthia A. Villar has sought a Senate investigation on the oil spill from the sunken tsnker MT Princess Empress that has been causing surmounting damages to the marine ecosystem and biodiversity, among others. Villar filed Senate Resolution 537 directing the Senate committee on environment, natural resources and climate change to conduct, in aid of legislation, a probe on the escalating adverse effects of oil spill from the said tank ship which sank off the coast of Nauajan, Oriental Mindoro last February 28. While reports said the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Philippine Coast Guard and the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) have assessed the oil spill incident, Villar pointed out no concrete action to contain it has been initiated. She cited urgent calls by the local government units concerned, the people affected and environmentalists for the government to act swiftly to contain the old spill and avoid further damage to the environment, livelihood and health of the people, and the tourism industry. She noted reports by University of the Philippines-Marine Science Institute experts which said the oil spill can possibly affect over 36,000 hectares of coral reefs, mangroves, and seagrass across Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan and Antique. According to the chair of the Senate committee on environment and natural resources, the oil spill also threatens the marine biodiversity of the Verde Island Passage, considered by scientists as the center of the world's marine biodiversity.There were already findings of dead fishes, marine life and sea birds. "The oil spill has likewise affected the tourist destinations in Oriental Mindoro, such as the Bihiya Beach, 3 Cottage, Long Beach K. I, Aguada Beach Resort, Oloroso Beach Resort, Munting Buhangin Tagumpay Beach Resort, and Buhay na Tubig White Beach Resort in Oriental Mindoro, and even threatens to affect Boracay, the country's premiere tourist destination," she said. "Apart from the environmental damage to the marine ecosystem, biodiversity, fisheries and tourism, the livelihood and health of the people in the area are already adversely affected by the said oil spill," she added. Based on the monitoring report of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), nine out of the 13 towns in Oriental Mindoro have been affected by the oil spill while 10,362 families or 48,885 people were affected. The tank ship was traversing the route from Limay, Bataan to Iloilo, carrying a around 800,000 liters of industrial fuel when it encountered rough sea conditions and engine trouble that resulted to the ship's sinking. Villar, pinasisiyat sa Senado oil spill sa Oriental Mindoro PINAIIMBESTIGAHAN ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar ang oil spill mula sa lumubog na tanker- ang MT Princess Empress dahil sa malawakang pinsala sa marine ecosystem at biodiversity. Inihain ni Villar ang Senate Resolution 537 para siyasatin ng Senate committee on environment, natural resources and climate change ang dumaraming masamang epekto ng oil spill mula sa barkong lumubog sa karagatan ng Nauajan, Oriental Mindoro noong February 28. Bagama't natantiya na ang oil spill ng Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Philippine Coast Guard at Office of Civil Defense (OCD), wala pang konkretong aksyon para mapigil ang pagkalat nito. Binanggit ni Villar ang panawagan ng local government units, mga apketadong residente at environmentalists sa agarang pagkilos para maiwasan ang paglawak ng pinsala na nakaaapekto sa kapaligiran, kabuhayan at kalusugan pati na rin industriya ng turismo. Binigyan diin niya ang ulat ng UP- Marine Science Institute experts na posibleng maapektuhan ng oil spill ang mahigit 36,000 ektarya ng coral reefs, mangroves, at seagrass sa Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan at Antique. Sinabi rin ng chairperson ng Senate committee on environment and natural resources, na banta ang oil spill sa marine biodiversity ng Verde Island Passage, ang sentro ng marine biodiversity sa mundo. May ulat din ng mga patay na isda, marine life and sea birds. "The oil spill has likewise affected the tourist destinations in Oriental Mindoro, such as the Bihiya Beach, 3 Cottage, Long Beach K. I, Aguada Beach Resort, Oloroso Beach Resort, Munting Buhangin Tagumpay Beach Resort, and Buhay na Tubig White Beach Resort in Oriental Mindoro, and even threatens to affect Boracay, the country's premiere tourist destination," ayon kay Villar. "Apart from the environmental damage to the marine ecosystem, biodiversity, fisheries and tourism, the livelihood and health of the people in the area are already adversely affected by the said oil spill," dagdag pa niya. Base sa monitoring report ng Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), siyam sa 13 bayan ng Oriental Mindoro ang apektado ng oil spill. May 10,362 pamilya o 48,885 katao ang apektado rin nito. Lumubog ang tank ship habang naglalayag mula Limay, Bataan patungong Iloilo, karga ang 800,000 liters ng industrial fuel.