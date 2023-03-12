Submit Release
News Search

There were 267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,184 in the last 365 days.

Valens Semiconductor Issues Statement Regarding Silicon Valley Bank

HOD HASHARON, Israel, March 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor Ltd. VLN, a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets, today announced that it or any of its subsidiaries do not hold cash deposits or securities, nor do they have debt with Silicon Valley Bank.

About Valens Semiconductor
Valens Semiconductor pushes the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video and data transmission for the Audio-Video and Automotive industries. Valens' HDBaseT® technology is the leading standard in the Audio-Video market with tens of millions of Valens' chipsets integrated into thousands of products in a wide range of applications. Valens Semiconductor's Automotive chipsets are deployed in systems manufactured by leading customers and are on the road in vehicles around the world. Valens is a key enabler of the evolution of ADAS and autonomous driving and its advanced technology is the basis for the MIPI A-PHY industry standard for high-speed in-vehicle connectivity. For more information, visit https://www.valens.com/.

For more information, please contact:

Daphna Golden
VP Investor Relations
Valens Semiconductor Ltd.
investors@valens.com

Moriah Shilton
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Valens@finprofiles.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valens-semiconductor-issues-statement-regarding-silicon-valley-bank-301769634.html

SOURCE Valens Semiconductor

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Valens Semiconductor Issues Statement Regarding Silicon Valley Bank

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more