DuJour Magazine Will Celebrate Spring Cover Star Christina Ricci at Chic Party with CEO & Founder Jason Binn

DuJour to toast its Spring cover star Christina Ricci with exclusive party at Lavo in New York City, hosted by media mogul Jason Binn, Peter Webster & Josh Fox

NEW YORK, March 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Tuesday, March 14, DuJour will celebrate spring cover star Christina Ricci with CEO & Founder of DuJour Jason Binn, the Roberto Coin's Peter Webster, and visionary leader Josh Fox, of Bottom Line Concepts, at Lavo.

Ricci is currently starring in the Netflix series Wednesday and will return for the highly anticipated season 2 of Showtime's Yellowjackets on March 24. If you're wondering why you've seen Ricci everywhere, Wednesday, now Netflix's second most popular English-language television series ever, has amassed more than 1 billion hours viewed since its November release.

"When someone comes to you and says, 'This is a really strange character. Nobody seems to get her. Can you use your insight and intelligence to figure her out?' I think it means I have an understanding of humanity and an observational ability. I'm proud of that," says Ricci. "I enjoy playing characters that if you didn't have a sideways way into it, you wouldn't be able to do it."

On location at a stunning new Bel Air residence in Los Angeles, Royal Gilbert shot stunning and sexy images of Ricci, styled by Juliana Schiavinatto in the best of spring's fashion looks and over-the-top jewelry.

About

