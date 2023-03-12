Animei Gamer Zone to Host its First Gaming Tournaments at the Garden State Comic Fest

The community organization looks forward to welcoming fellow anime and comic book lovers during two bracket tournaments across the weekend

MORRISTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Animei Gamer Zone – the community organization focused on providing digital and physical spaces for fans of anime, comic books, and video games to connect – is pleased to announce a series of gaming tournaments at the Morristown Garden State Comic Fest from 24 - 25 June 2023.

The two gaming competitions, one for each day of the event, will be hosted as part of the organization’s presence at Comic Fest, which takes place at the Mennen Sports Arena in Morristown, NJ. Hopeful competitors will have the opportunity to prove their skill in a Street Fighter game and a Demon Slayer game for a chance to win a PlayStation 5 and a free ticket to the 2024 Garden State Comic Fest. The exact game within each franchise will be chosen by an upcoming poll of Animei Gamer Zone’s followers.

Tournaments will kick off at 12pm at the Animei Zone booth and will see up to 16 competitors face off in a knockout bracket-style competition, totaling 30 individual games across the weekend.

The inaugural gaming tournaments have been set up to foster community for those in the comic book, anime, and gaming community and to spread awareness about the activities and vision of Animei Gamer Zone.

Co-founder David Cassagnol grew up with a public library that provided a safe environment to discover and enjoy the world of anime and comic books. Today, Animei Gamer Zone’s online presence seeks to replicate that joyful experience, with plans to open a cyber cafe that is inclusive to all who want to game, watch their favorite anime, or simply work in a comfortable environment.

“Open competitions are a great way to involve everyone at an event such as Comic Fest, from introverted fans to extroverted ones,” commented Cassagnol. “We’ve got some fantastic prizes available for our first-ever tournaments and can’t wait to bring together fellow fans and friends soon.”

To learn more about Animei Gamer Zone and to stay tuned for updates about the upcoming competition, visit the website and the Instagram page.