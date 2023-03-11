The Art of Living Well at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo

Raffles Maldives Meradhoo welcomed wellness practitioner Ranjith Saj to the resort for an exclusive month-long residency with a dynamic program of treatments and workshops at Raffles Spa.

Ranjith is an ancient Ayurveda Wellness Guru, specialising in crystal therapy, chakra, and body alignment and healing meditation. He will educate on simple techniques to create a harmony and life balance wellness program through Ayurveda starting March 12th at Raffles Maldives Meradhoo.

Ranjith is a strong believer in integrating and embodying the modalities that he has learnt. He is passionate about helping and guiding others to grow through their wellness journeys. Through his unique ancient traditional Ayurveda therapies, he offers Ayurveda treatments offerings and mentoring to his clients, so they are able to move towards their wellness levels, improving every aspect of their lives. His qualifications range from Yoga & Meditation Master Practitioner/Teacher, Ayurveda Yoga, Life Coach, Aromatherapy, Chakra Alignment and Healing, Meditation. He combines these and many of the other modalities he has mastered to offer a unique healing for his guests.