Crown & Champa Resorts Introduces Brand New Jawakara Islands Maldives

Crown & Champa Resorts has unveiled Jawakara Islands Maldives – A luxury 5-star family-friendly resort boasting 290 exquisite villas spread over two islands. The resort, which is located in the unexplored area of the Lhaviyani Atoll, offers guests the chance to experience a paradise that is both original and serene. They are set to open their doors for guests on 1st August this year.

The islands’ location means that guests will have the opportunity to witness the diverse and abundant marine life that surrounds them. The unique feature of the resort is a 700-meter bridge over the Jawakara House Reef that connects the two islands, Mabin and Dheru. This one-of-a-kind concept provides guests with the opportunity to combine the experience of both islands.

“The concept is very different from the other properties we have under CCR. We are focusing on family luxury travellers, and almost all room categories allow families,” said Ahmed Shaheen, the Director of Sales & Marketing of CCR.

Apart from offering stunning views, Jawakara Islands Maldives offers an extensive range of activities to cater to guests of all ages. The resort has a 9-hole golf course, padel tennis courts, futsal field, and volleyball court, ideal for sports enthusiasts. Meanwhile, younger guests can enjoy the kids club – Kuda Mas, where they can participate in a range of activities such as painting, cooking, and island exploration.

The resort’s Premium All Inclusive Plus Package (PAI) offers guests a range of benefits. These include daily breakfast, lunch, and dinner at various restaurants, including casual snacks, unlimited alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and a fully stocked mini-bar. The PAI also includes activities such as a sunset cruise, access to fitness and sports facilities, and free lessons in golf, windsurfing, and snorkeling. The package also includes a complimentary spa treatment, laundry service, and use of snorkeling equipment, kayaks, and bicycles.



Jawakara Islands Maldives also features exceptional dining experiences. The resort’s restaurants offer a range of international cuisines, ensuring that guests can indulge in a range of culinary delights.

Jawakara Islands Maldives is the latest addition to the CCR Maldives portfolio. The resort caters to the needs of every traveler, offering a unique and luxurious experience for families, sports enthusiasts, and those seeking a tranquil escape in a stunning, unexplored location.