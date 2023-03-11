Readout - Minister Ien and Parliamentary Secretary Sudds advance gender equality at the 67th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is committed to championing gender equality and taking action to ensure that women and girls in all their diversity can succeed in Canada and around the world.

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and Parliamentary Secretary Jenna Sudds led the Canadian delegation to the 67th session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW67) during the session's first week. The delegation will continue to meet until the end of the session on March 17, 2023.

Throughout the session, the Government of Canada reiterated the need to make concrete advances for women and girls through improved digital access, innovation, and education. Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy is an example of how building a more peaceful, inclusive, and prosperous world is prioritizing innovation through a feminist intersectional approach. The Canadian delegation encouraged finding innovative solutions to development challenges, building partnerships with women's rights organizations through the Women's Voice and Leadership Program, and developing legislation to address harmful content online.

Minister Ien and Parliamentary Secretary Sudds participated in several meetings, events, and bilateral discussions with civil society organizations, young feminists, international delegates, as well as with national and international Indigenous leaders, representatives, and provincial or territorial government officials.

As the first week of UNCSW comes to a close, Canada's delegation remains committed to promoting online safety and preventing technology-facilitated sexual and gender-based violence, while also advancing the digital inclusion and human rights of all women and girls.

Quotes

"It was a pleasure to meet with Canadian delegates, women's organizations, and my international counterparts at the 67th session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women. Women form the bedrock of our communities, yet continue to face many challenges when trying to access and use technologies. We need their expertise to bring down the gendered digital walls and open the doors to opportunities and growth. Canada firmly advocates for the full participation of diverse women and girls in society and will continue to work with our international partners to create a more inclusive, safe, and prosperous world for all."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"It was an honour to take part in this year's session and connect with people from around the globe to further the cause of gender equality and inclusion in our increasingly digital world. Throughout this week, I was inspired by the many discussions on these important issues, and I am heartened by the commitment of member states to acting collectively towards a future encompassing inclusive innovation, the empowerment of women and girls in all their diversity, and the creation of safer digital spaces."

Jenna Sudds, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

Quick facts

Canada was a founding member of the United Nations. In times of global uncertainty, the UN remains an important institution in which Canada can play a vital role, advancing and protecting human rights for everyone, especially women and girls.

was a founding member of the United Nations. In times of global uncertainty, the UN remains an important institution in which can play a vital role, advancing and protecting human rights for everyone, especially women and girls. The UN Commission on the Status of Women (UNCSW) is part of a global movement to promote gender equality worldwide that gives a voice to a broad spectrum of people, including Indigenous peoples, youth, and those living in conflict and crisis settings.

Canada held a seat on the UNCSW for the 2017–2021 term. This provided Canada with a valuable opportunity to shape the Commission's work on issues that affect women and girls globally.

