Special Envoy Fowler Travels to Tokyo, Japan

U.S. Department of State Special Envoy for Global Food Security Dr. Cary Fowler and USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Mia Beers will represent the United States in the third meeting of the 2023 G7 Food Security Working Group and the second meeting of the Expert’s Working Group on Fertilizers in Tokyo, Japan, March 13-14. Special Envoy Fowler and Deputy Assistant Administrator Beers will also participate in bilateral meetings with G7 members and will discuss food security activities, the U.S. government’s Feed the Future initiative, including the Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils. Special Envoy Fowler will visit the Japan International Research Center for Agricultural Sciences.