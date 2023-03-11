Submit Release
News Search

There were 845 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,418 in the last 365 days.

Special Envoy Fowler Travels to Tokyo, Japan

U.S. Department of State Special Envoy for Global Food Security Dr. Cary Fowler and USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator Mia Beers will represent the United States in the third meeting of the 2023 G7 Food Security Working Group and the second meeting of the Expert’s Working Group on Fertilizers in Tokyo, Japan, March 13-14.  Special Envoy Fowler and Deputy Assistant Administrator Beers will also participate in bilateral meetings with G7 members and will discuss food security activities, the U.S. government’s Feed the Future initiative, including the Vision for Adapted Crops and Soils. Special Envoy Fowler will visit the Japan International Research Center for Agricultural Sciences.

You just read:

Special Envoy Fowler Travels to Tokyo, Japan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more