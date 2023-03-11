A Blissful Island Easter Celebration at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives

Surrounded by blue skies and the turquoise waters of the Raa Atoll, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives is an ideal location for a family getaway this Easter break, where you can relax in nature-immersed luxury, embark on new adventures together, and celebrate the occasion with memorable wellness and culinary offerings.

On Easter weekend, Play Alila will entertain your little ones with a wide range of festive island-inspired activities, such as Easter egg decorating, arts and crafts, a kids’ pool party, face painting and much more. For something more relaxing, Spa Alila has prepared fun packages for parents and children to enjoy some quality time together.

Feeling adventurous? Join in on a Sparkling Underwater Egg Hunt, the eggs will be distributed throughout one of the nearby dive sites. One of the eggs has a special mark. The lucky diver who finds it will win the grand prize of a unique clutch made of Swarovski crystal designed by @marinaraphaelofficial worth EUR 2800!

Explore all of the Easter events and activities at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives.

Immerse in a family holiday rich with memorable moments. From nature walks to energetic beach activities, Alila Kothaifaru Maldives’ offerings extend to the whole family. Indulge in a host of fun together, or relax while your children participate in creative indoor and outdoor activities. Enjoy special family welcome amenities on arrival, return seaplane transfer, daily full board meals, and a special offer on wellness treatments. Experience the beauty of the island while creating lasting memories to be treasured!

Stay at Alila Kothaifaru Maldives during the Easter period and be treated to a special complimentary Easter edition of welcome amenities and Coastal Easter Sunday Brunch on 9th April 2023 for your family when you book either of the Family Getaways Package or All-Inclusive Package.

Booking Period: Until 30th June 2023

Stay Period: 15th March to 31 October 2023

For more information and reservations, please contact kothaifaru@alilahotels.com or visit alilahotels.com/kothaifaru-maldives/offers/family-getaway/