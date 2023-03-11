Streamlined household administrative procedures come into effect

VIETNAM, March 11 - HÀ NỘI — In a move aimed at streamlining administrative procedures, the Government has abolished the requirement for citizens to submit household registration books, temporary residence books and residence certificates.

This decision was made at a regular government meeting last month and was made official with the release of Resolution 31/NĐ-CP on Thursday.

To ensure the successful implementation of this initiative, the Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Ministry of Finance, and municipal and provincial people’s committees have been tasked with overseeing the project on population data and electronic identification development for national digital transformation from 2022-25.

This is part of a broader effort to promote the sharing of socio-economic information and data among ministries and central and local agencies for effective policy-making and service delivery.

In addition to these changes, the government has entrusted the Ministry of Finance with the responsibility of implementing reasonable fiscal policies that focus on supporting businesses and people.

These policies are expected to alleviate input cost pressure, boost production, control inflation, and promote growth across the country.

Agencies will strictly manage revenue sources and ensure correct, sufficient and timely collections, especially from e-commerce and digital platforms.

The Ministry of Finance must urgently submit a plan for taxes and land use fees exemption, reduction, extension and postponement for businesses and people to apply for this year under the Prime Minister’s direction and report to the Government by the middle of this month.

The Government assigned the State Bank of Việt Nam to work with agencies and localities in operating monetary policies.

Agencies must provide appropriate credit solutions to remove difficulties for the real estate market and other markets, manage the appropriate exchange rate and ensure the banking system's safety.

They are responsible for handling weak commercial banks and bad debts, strengthening inspection, and urgently finalising the draft amended Law on Credit Institutions. It must be submitted to the Government within this month.

In addition, the Government requested the Ministry of Transport to quickly solve the congestion in traffic vehicle registration, ensuring registration work returns to normal this month.

The ministry must complete the Mai Sơn-National Highway No. 45, Vĩnh Hảo-Phan Thiết and Phan Thiết-Dầu Giây component projects of the north-south east expressway construction investment project. The routes should open next month.

Site clearance, resettlement and technical infrastructure relocation of projects must be sped up, especially key projects and projects planned to be completed this year.

The ministry will coordinate with localities to complete the procedures for construction investment for expressway projects of Khánh Hòa-Buôn Ma Thuột, Biên Hòa-Vũng Tàu, Châu Đốc-Cần Thơ-Sóc Trăng, Ring Road No. 3-HCM City and Ring Road No. 4-Hà Nội.

Investment procedures in the form of a Public-Private Partnership for Nam Định-Thái Bình and Bình Phước-Đắk Nông highways must be completed this month.

Another Government decision is that the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism will research and formulate proposals on the national cultural and human development target programme.

The plan will focus on improving the quality of various cultural, literary and artistic forms; preserving and promoting the nation’s traditional and typical cultural values; and promoting Việt Nam’s cultural heritages and unique literary and artistic works to the world.

The ministry will prepare forces and conditions to achieve high results at major international sports events this year and complete the strategy for physical training and sports development in Việt Nam for 2030.

The Ministry of Science and Technology are responsible for developing the national innovation system, striving to fulfil the target of increasing labour productivity within this year.

The Government also called on the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to closely monitor the situation of workers losing their jobs, especially in industrial parks, and to provide a support plan.

It must report to the Government the plan for adjustment of pensions and social insurance allowances amendment and other preferential policies for people with meritorious services to the nation.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment is assigned to monitor local sand mines closely, deal with problems related to materials for projects and speed up mineral resource assessment projects for sea sand exploitation. — VNS