Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya’s Travel to The Gambia and Senegal March 12-14, 2023

Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel March 12-14, 2023 to Banjul, The Gambia and Dakar, Senegal.

In The Gambia, Under Secretary Zeya will meet President Adama Barrow and Minister of Justice Dawda Jallow to discuss bilateral relations between the United States and The Gambia, the upcoming second Summit for Democracy, and The Gambia’s transitional justice process. She will also meet with victims’ and survivors’ groups that are advocating for transitional justice and deliver remarks at the launch of a U.S.-funded $1.1 million project in partnership with the International Development Law Organization (IDLO) to improve Gambians’ access to justice, including training; exchanges and sharing of best practices with judges, magistrates, and prosecutors; and community outreach.

In Senegal, Under Secretary Zeya will meet with senior Senegalese government officials to discuss regional security as well as global human rights issues, migration, and democracy in West Africa. She will deliver remarks on women and girls’ leadership in building an inclusive digital future at an event hosted by UN Women Senegal and participate in a ceremony to commemorate the groundbreaking of a U.S.-funded, $6.2 million modernization project at the National Police School in Dakar.