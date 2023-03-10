California opens the floodgates

If you’re reading this somewhere in California and within sight of a window, this probably won’t come as news: It’s raining. A lot. Again.

With the 10th atmospheric river of the winter now drenching an already sodden state and threatening to melt a historic snowpack across the Sierra, California water regulators have opened the floodgates at major reservoirs, including the biggest one at Lake Oroville.

These releases of excess water would have been unimaginable just a few months ago. Oroville is now three-quarters full with about 2.7 million acre-feet of water. That’s up from less than 1 million in the beginning of December.

But as CalMatters’ water reporter Alastair Bland explains, the choice to tap reservoirs now is part of a delicate balance the state must strike between ensuring there’s enough water stored behind dam walls before the dry months arrive and ensuring that none of the reservoirs overflow.

Late yesterday, state water officials rescinded a controversial order that allowed more water to be stored in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta, saying it was no longer necessary because a barrage of storms boosted the Sierra snowpack and runoff.

As Alastair reports in a second story this morning, however, the 10 environmental groups who had petitioned the board to reverse court said the move comes too late to help salmon and other fish that have suffered through the past 16 days of curtailed water flow.

The subtropical storm system currently battering the state will bring a different kind of suffering, as mountain snow begins to melt and then merge into rivers already swollen with rain.

Rain upon snow raises another threat: “snow loading.”

Earlier this week, the El Dorado County Fire Protection District urged homeowners to clear their roofs of as much snow as possible before the arrival of the atmospheric river to reduce the risk of buckling.

The district: “The coming rain will rapidly add weight that could trigger failures. Flat roofs, like those on mobile homes, are especially vulnerable.”

In Truckee, the sheer weight of accumulated snow led the school district to cancel classes for two days over concerns about the main building’s structural integrity.

And though the current storm has reserved most of its moisture for Central and Northern California, residents in the San Bernardino Mountains are still recovering from their snowy deluge. At last count, 12 people have died amid roads blocked by snow drifts and power outages.

Seeking youth with opinions: We have youth webinars on opinion writing coming up, one today and one next Friday, to help students prepare submissions for our Earth Day Op-Ed Contest. Share it with a young person who wants to write about community environmental issues.

