Governor Pillen Seeks Applicants for NPPD Board

LINCOLN, NE – Due to the vacancy in Subdivision 5 for the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors, Governor Jim Pillen is now accepting applications to fill the vacancy. Prospective applicants can apply through the Governor's Boards and Commissions portal or in writing to the Office of the Governor. Applicants for the position must live within Subdivision 5 and reside in an area served directly or indirectly by NPPD. A map of the NPPD subdivisions are attached.

Online applications can be submitted at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req

NOTE: Governor Pillen intends to fill the position quickly and the deadline to apply is Monday, March 20, 2023.