Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,164 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,510 in the last 365 days.

Governor Pillen Seeks Applicants for NPPD Board

CONTACT:  

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495 

John Gage, (531) 510-8529 

   

Governor Pillen Seeks Applicants for NPPD Board 

  

LINCOLN, NE – Due to the vacancy in Subdivision 5 for the Nebraska Public Power District Board of Directors, Governor Jim Pillen is now accepting applications to fill the vacancy. Prospective applicants can apply through the Governor's Boards and Commissions portal or in writing to the Office of the Governor. Applicants for the position must live within Subdivision 5 and reside in an area served directly or indirectly by NPPD. A map of the NPPD subdivisions are attached.

 

Online applications can be submitted at https://governor.nebraska.gov/board-comm-req

 

NOTE: Governor Pillen intends to fill the position quickly and the deadline to apply is Monday, March 20, 2023.  

 

You just read:

Governor Pillen Seeks Applicants for NPPD Board

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more